The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 20, 2017 | Last Update : 01:46 AM IST

World, Asia

No compromise on conviction, says Khawaja Mohammed Asif

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published : May 20, 2017, 1:15 am IST
Updated : May 20, 2017, 1:15 am IST

Pak minister says ICJ has only granted formal stay on Jadhav’s sentence.

Pakistan Defence minister Khawaja Asif. (Photo: File)
 Pakistan Defence minister Khawaja Asif. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Mohammed Asif has said that there will be no compromise on alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav’s conviction.

In an interview with a Pakistani television channel, the minister said: “It is an issue of Pakistan’s national security and there will be no compromise on it.”

Mr Asif said the alleged Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent was convicted after fulfilling all necessary legal procedures and any decision on this matter will be taken keeping in view the national security.

“The International Court of Justice has only granted formal stay on the death sentence of Jadhav,” he maintained.

On Thursday, the ICJ stayed execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer sentenced to death for espionage and terrorist activities in Pakistan.

India had challenged Mr Jadhav’s sentence last week, basing its arguments around what it says have been violations of the Vienna Convention’s rules on giving countries access to their citizens accused of crime on a foreign soil.

While presenting arguments, Pakistani counsel had informed the ICJ that Mr Jadhav was arrested in March last year in the restive Balochistan province.

In April, a military court sentenced him to death for alleged involvement in spying and subversive activities. Pakistan maintained that the ICJ needed not intervene as it had adhered to a 2008 bilateral treaty with India that supersedes the Vienna pact by stating that the right to consular access can be waived where “national security” is at risk.

During the hearing, India’s lead attorney and former solicitor general Harish Salve said the country feared Mr Jadhav could be executed even as his case was being heard by the ICJ. Pakistan, on the other hand, said there was “no urgency” in the matter.

Pakistan claims the Vienna Convention does  not apply to a “spy” involved in terror activities and said India was using the world court as a stage for “political theatre.”

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah on Friday accused the government of not fulfilling its duties pertaining to Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

Tags: kulbhushan jadhav, research and analysis wing, khawaja mohammed asif
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian-origin steel tycoon bags global award in UK

2

Watch Mark Zuckerberg find out he got accepted into Harvard

3

After gorging on junk food, Thailand's chunky monkey on diet

4

Manish Pandey injured, India recall Dinesh Karthik for Champions Trophy

5

New 'pinned chats' feature rolls on WhatsApp for Android

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham