North Korean mock video at Kim II Sung function shows missile destroying US

Published : Apr 20, 2017, 12:39 pm IST
Updated : Apr 20, 2017, 1:16 pm IST

This is not the first time North Korea has portrayed America’s destruction.

The lyrics of the chorus included phrases like 'our proud Hwasong rocket blasts off' and 'flies as quickly as a flash of lightning to challenge imperialism'. (Photo: Youtube videograb)
Pyongyang: A musical performance held in honour of North Korea’s founder, Kim II Sung’s birth anniversary, displayed a mock video showing missiles exploding on a US city on Sunday.

The video ended with a visual of the American flag over a cemetery of white crosses, said reports.

The video has been released at a time when relations between US and North Korea are steadily degrading.

According to reports, the video was shown during a performance by North Korea's “state merited chorus” whose lyrics included phrases like “our proud Hwasong rocket blasts off” and "flies as quickly as a flash of lightning to challenge imperialism". The audience as well as participants of the military parade broke into a round of applause at the end of the video.

This is not the first time North Korea has portrayed America’s destruction. The country had released a four-minute video called “Last Chance” in 2016, which showed a nuclear strike on Washington and a missile destroying the Lincoln Memorial. This video too ended with the American flag on fire.

A video from 2013 also showed nuclear attacks on the District of Columbia, California, Hawaii and Colorado Springs.

North Korea’s government has also produced posters which show US soldiers throwing babies into wells and America as a dog barking at a passing train.

Tags: north korea, kim ii sung, north korean video, kim jong un
Location: North Korea, Pyongyang-si, Pyongyang

