The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jul 19, 2018 | Last Update : 02:53 PM IST

World, Asia

Nawaz Sharif gets all facilities in jail including TV, special cook, lawn

PTI
Published : Jul 19, 2018, 1:26 pm IST
Updated : Jul 19, 2018, 1:26 pm IST

Clarification was issued after former CM, PML-N prez Shahbaz Sharif complained Nawaz has been kept in 'abysmal conditions' in Adiala jail.

Both Sharif and Maryam have been sentenced by an accountability court to 10 and 7 years in prison respectively for corruption charges linked to Panama Papers scandal. (Photo: File)
 Both Sharif and Maryam have been sentenced by an accountability court to 10 and 7 years in prison respectively for corruption charges linked to Panama Papers scandal. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Jailed former premier Nawaz Sharif is getting all the facilities he is entitled to under the law, the government in Pakistan’s Punjab province said on Thursday.

The clarification was issued after former chief minister and PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif complained that his elder brother Sharif has been kept in “abysmal conditions” in the Adiala jail.

Punjab Information Minister Ahmed Waqas Riaz told the media that Sharif was given all facilities that he was entitled to.

Separately, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prisons, Malik Mubashir, issued a statement to provide the list of facilities given to Sharif.

Mubashir said that Sharif was jailed in a separate cell in a Better Class portion of the jail and has been issued a steel bed, table, chair, newspapers, sheets for his personal bed, personal clothes, one ceiling fan, two bracket fans and toiletries. He has also been allowed to keep a 21-inch TV.

He also has been provided adequate space to take a walk and he “regularly goes for a stroll in the lawn attached to his cell”.

Talking about medical facilities, he said that the jail’s medical staff and Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) consultants regularly conduct his medical check-up and his health is “satisfactory”.

He said that a special cook has been providing the diet recommended for him by an RIC nutritionist, which includes fruits, salad, dates and qeema (minced meat).

The family members and friends can meet him on Thursdays while his lawyers can meet him on any one day of the week.

Sharif, 68, and his daughter Maryam, 44, were arrested in Lahore on July 13 on their arrival from London after an accountability court found them guilty over his family’s ownership of four luxury flats in London. They were later taken to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Both Sharif and Maryam have been sentenced by an accountability court to 10 and 7 years in prison respectively for corruption charges linked to Panama Papers scandal.

Sharif, a three-time prime minister, has been one of the country’s leading politicians for most of the past 30 years. He remains popular, especially in Punjab, the most populous and electorally significant province.

Tags: nawaz sharif arrested, shahbaz sharif, panama paper scandal, adiala jail
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Missing lovebirds Ranbir and Alia? Their moms make up for couple’s absence by bonding

2

Kartik Aaryan signs another after Luka Chuppi, to star in Kannada-Telugu film remake

3

Open-air jail cafe, run by prisoners, big hit among tourists in Shimla

4

Katrina birthday: Deepika shocks with message, Alia proves all is well again

5

Rescued Thai boys may have 'cave disease'; here’s everything you need to know

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra birthday: Nick Jonas leaves hotel room with her, happy and twinning

Priyanka Chopra

Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Her journey from small-town girl to global icon

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

A screening of the much-anticipated ‘Dhadak’ was held in the city on Wednesday and celebrities galore were present. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Did Sara, Rekha, Shahid, other stars’ hearts ‘Dhadak’ for Janhvi-Ishaan starrer?

Veteran actress Ritu Bhaduri was cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday after her death earlier in the day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Rita Bhaduri: Celebrities pay last respects to veteran actress at funeral

Kamal Haasan was the guest on Salman Khan’s TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ along with stars from TV and music fraternity. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

2 superstars in 1 frame: Salman hosts Kamal; TV, music stars also present

Celebrity mothers spent time with their daughters abroad, while an expectant one revealed her excitement on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram)

Aishwarya-Aaradhya, Gauri-Suhana chill French way; Mira's cute expectant phase

The Kapoor family, Varun Dhawan, a filmmaker couple, a producer, a designer made 'Dhadak' screening truly special.

Dhadak screening: Varun flies back, Janhvi, Ishaan get goofy, Suhana skips

For the third day running, a screening of ‘Soorma’ was held in Mumbai for Bollywood celebrities on Friday, (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Diljit's Soorma hits theatres, Bollywood stars get special show

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham