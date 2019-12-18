Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 | Last Update : 05:55 PM IST

World, Asia

Five dead, dozens injured in Hong Kong bus crash

AFP
Published : Dec 18, 2019, 4:25 pm IST
Updated : Dec 18, 2019, 4:25 pm IST

Police said five people were certified dead at the scene with dozens injured.

Victims were seen being removed in a black body bags and placed next to a sign reading 'Temporary Mortuary' at the roadside in Kwu Tung, a region close to the border with China. (Photo: Representational | ANI)
 Victims were seen being removed in a black body bags and placed next to a sign reading 'Temporary Mortuary' at the roadside in Kwu Tung, a region close to the border with China. (Photo: Representational | ANI)

Hong Kong: Five people were killed and dozens injured in Hong Kong on Wednesday when a double-decker bus smashed into a tree, police said.

Live footage showed firefighters trying to reach victims on the vehicle's top deck, which had been turned into a tangled mess of twisted metal and shattered glass, leaving some passenger seats dangling to the side.

Victims were seen being removed in a black body bags and placed next to a sign reading 'Temporary Mortuary' at the roadside in Kwu Tung, a region close to the border with China.

Police said five people were certified dead at the scene with dozens injured.

The city's Hospital Authority said it had activated its 'major incident' plan in response to the crash.

One survivor dressed with a bandage around his head and right arm told local broadcaster TVB he was asleep when the crash happened.

"When I woke up I was already trapped in my seat," the man said.

Hong Kong prides itself on having one of the world's best public transport systems but deadly bus accidents are not unknown.

The densely-packed city has many winding, narrow and often steep roads. But unions say driver fatigue from working unforgiving hours is also commonplace. Last year was an especially bad one for fatal bus crashes in Hong Kong.

A speeding double-decker overturned in northern Hong Kong in February 2018, killing 19 people, one of the worst bus accidents on record.

Five people were killed when a coach carrying Cathay Pacific staff to Hong Kong's airport collided with a taxi in November.

A month later, four people died when an empty runaway school bus mounted a pavement.

In 2003 a double-decker bus collided with a truck and plummeted off a bridge, killing 21 people and injuring 20.

Tags: bus crash, hong kong accident, five dead
Location: Hong Kong, Hongkong

Latest From World

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

The court on November 19 concluded the trial proceedings in the case against Musharraf for abrogating the constitution and declaring a state emergency on November 3, 2007. (Photo: File)

Pak Armed Forces express 'pain, anguish' on Musharraf's death sentence

: US President Donald Trump is facing a likely impeachment vote in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. (Photo: File)

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

MOST POPULAR

1

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

2

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

3

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

4

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

5

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham