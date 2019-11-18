Monday, Nov 18, 2019 | Last Update : 01:45 PM IST

World, Asia

Gotabaya Rajapaksa to take oath as Sri Lankan President on Monday

PTI
Published : Nov 18, 2019, 11:02 am IST
Updated : Nov 18, 2019, 11:02 am IST

Rajapaksa, 70, defeated Sajith Premadasa, 52, by more than 13 lakh votes, the election commission announced on Sunday.

Sri Lanka's controversial wartime defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa will take oath as the seventh executive president of Sri Lanka on Monday at the Ruwanweli Seya precincts in the ancient north central town of Anuradhapura. (Photo: File)
 Sri Lanka's controversial wartime defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa will take oath as the seventh executive president of Sri Lanka on Monday at the Ruwanweli Seya precincts in the ancient north central town of Anuradhapura. (Photo: File)

Colombo: Sri Lanka's controversial wartime defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa will take oath as the seventh executive president of Sri Lanka on Monday at the Ruwanweli Seya precincts in the ancient north central town of Anuradhapura.

The newly elected president will worship at the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi, a sacred fig tree in the Mahamewna Gardens and Ruwanweli Seya, a stupa and a hemispherical structure containing relics and considered sacred to many Buddhists all over the world, in the town, the Sri Lanka Mirror reported.

Rajapaksa, 70, defeated Sajith Premadasa, 52, by more than 13 lakh votes, the election commission announced on Sunday. He will succeed President Maithripala Sirisena for a five-year term. He is also expected to address the nation after taking the oath, the Daily News reported. His elder brother Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was the country's president from 2005 to 2015, former Minister Basil Rajapaska and a large number of dignitaries, including parliamentarians, will participate in the oath-taking ceremony, the report said.

Rajapaksa secured 52.25 per cent votes (6,924,255), while Premadasa bagged 41.99 per cent (5,564,239) of the total votes polled. Other candidates got 5.76 per cent votes. The overall voter turnout at the election was around 83.73 per cent, Elections Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya said.

Following his win, Rajapaksa said he would serve the country's citizens including those who voted against him “irrespective of their ethnicity,” The Times Online reported. “I will fulfil the trust that you placed in me,” he said, thanking all those who had voted for him during the election. Rajapaksa pledged that he would implement his manifesto during his term in office. He also urged his supporters to "rejoice peacefully".

"As we usher in a new journey for Sri Lanka, we must remember that all Sri Lankans are part of this journey. Let us rejoice peacefully, with dignity and discipline in the same manner in which we campaigned," the retired Lieutenant Colonel said in a tweet.

Tags: sri lanka, president, oath taking, gotabaya rajapaksa
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo

Latest From World

Several people were shot dead while watching a football game at a central California home on Sunday, police said. (Representational Image)

4 shot dead while watching football at backyard party in California

The report said Xi called for an

Leaked govt files show how China organised mass detention of Uighurs, Muslims

Pushing back against accusations from the president that the process has been stacked against him, Pelosi said Trump is welcome to appear or answer questions in writing, if he chooses. (Photo: File | AP)

'Speak under oath': Democrats invite Trump to testify in impeachment inquiry

The head of Russian Helicopters said on Sunday that India was delaying the signing of a firm agreement for purchasing 200 helicopters despite providing all information. (Photo: File)

'Don't understand the reasons': Russia miffed with India for delaying signing helicopter deal

MOST POPULAR

1

Check out these cool features you will soon get on WhatsApp

2

Real life 'Iron Man' Richard Browning sets a new jet-powered suit record

3

Heartfelt moment colourblind student sees green and red for the first time

4

This is one tech feel-good story your Monday desperately needs

5

From uttapam to sprouted dal parantha: UNICEF's recipes for healthy children

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham