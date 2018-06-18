The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jun 18, 2018 | Last Update : 11:23 AM IST

World, Asia

3 dead, dozens injured by quake in Osaka in western Japan

PTI
Published : Jun 18, 2018, 10:20 am IST
Updated : Jun 18, 2018, 10:24 am IST

The strongest shaking was north of Osaka, but the quake rattled large parts of western Japan, including Kyoto, the agency said.

 Debris of damaged walls are scattered following an earthquake, in Ibaraki, Osaka, Monday, June 18, 2018. A strong earthquake knocked over walls and set off scattered fires around the city of Osaka in western Japan on Monday morning. (Photo: AP)

Tokyo: A strong earthquake knocked over walls and set off scattered fires around metropolitan Osaka in western Japan on Monday, killing at least three people and injuring dozens.

The Osaka prefectural government's disaster management department said two people were found dead, while the Ibaraki city official confirmed a third victim.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said more than 40 were injured in Osaka and nearby prefectures of Hyogo and Kyoto. One victim was a 9-year-old girl who was knocked down by a concrete wall at her elementary school as she walked by. A man in his 80s died in the collapse of a concrete wall in Osaka city.

An 84-year-old man in nearby Ibaraki died after a bookshelf fell on top of him at home, according to city officials.

The magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck shortly after 8 am north of Osaka at a depth of about 13 kilometers (8 miles), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The strongest shaking was north of Osaka, but the quake rattled large parts of western Japan, including Kyoto, the agency said. The quake knocked over walls, broke windows and set off scattered building fires. It toppled book shelves in homes and scattered goods on shop floors. It also cracked roads and broke water pipes, leaving homes without water.

The morning commute was disrupted, as dozens of domestic flights in and out of Osaka were grounded, while train and subway service in the Osaka area including the bullet train were suspended to check for damage. Passengers were seen exiting trains on the tracks between stations.

Tags: strong earthquake, earthquake in japan, japan meteorological agency, commute disrupted
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo

