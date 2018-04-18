The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 18, 2018 | Last Update : 07:08 PM IST

World, Asia

Relations with India great, will be improved by Swaraj's visit: China

PTI
Published : Apr 18, 2018, 6:18 pm IST
Updated : Apr 18, 2018, 7:07 pm IST

Both countries want to take forward attempts to reset ties strained by the 73-day Doklam military standoff in 2017.

Swaraj will arrive in Beijing on April 21 for a four-day visit and hold talks with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on April 22. (Photo: PTI | File)
 Swaraj will arrive in Beijing on April 21 for a four-day visit and hold talks with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on April 22. (Photo: PTI | File)

Beijing: China on Wednesday said its relations with India have seen "great strides" and that the upcoming visit of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will further enhance political trust between the two countries.

Swaraj will arrive in Beijing on April 21 for a four-day visit and hold talks with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on April 22 to take forward attempts by both countries to reset ties strained by the 73-day Doklam military standoff in 2017 as well as a host of other issues.

"We believe Swaraj's visit will further enhance political trust between the two countries and elevate the China-India strategic cooperation partnership," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying.

"We have seen great strides in all-around cooperation. This year, there is a positive momentum in bilateral ties. We would like to work with the Indian side to maintain high-level exchanges, expand practical cooperation, properly manage disputes and move forward bilateral ties," Hua said.

The issues of discord between the two countries include the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor or CPEC being built through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, China blocking India's entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group or NSG as well as its opposition to efforts to list Jaish-e-Muhammad chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN.

This will be Swaraj's first meeting with Wang after he was elevated last month to be the state councillor, which makes him the top diplomat in the Chinese hierarchy. He holds the dual posts of state councillor and foreign minister.

During their talks, Wang and Swaraj will exchange views on bilateral ties, international and regional issues of mutual concern, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Swaraj is also scheduled to take part in the foreign ministers' meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on April 24 besides meeting Chinese Hindi scholars and students.

Hua said the foreign ministers of all eight-member countries of the SCO will take part in the meeting on April 24.

SCO, in which China plays an influential role, is comprised of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan.

This is the first foreign ministers' meeting after India and Pakistan were admitted into SCO last year.

All parties will exchange views on SCO cooperation and major international and regional issues, Hua said.

The meeting will lay the groundwork for the upcoming summit of the SCO at the Chinese city of Qingdao in June, she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take part in the SCO summit.

Tags: sushma swaraj, indo-china diplomacy, cpec, un
Location: China, Peking, Peking

MOST POPULAR

1

Jesus is 'alien' from Venus, landed spaceship on mountain in Britain, claims cult

2

World Heritage Day: 43 places in India yet to be recognised

3

World Heritage Day: Here’s taking a look at 36 heritage sites in India

4

Cat still alive after being thrown 100ft from a tower block window

5

First person on Mars should be a woman, says NASA's chief astronaut trainer

more

Editors' Picks

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

more

ALSO FROMLife

Coachella prides itself on both recognizing rising artists and showcasing splashy headliners (Photo: AFP)

Flower power and nostalgia at Coachella as festival goers witness epic reunion

More than 250 cats take part in the two-day competition in the Romanian capital. (Photo: AP)

Romania cat festival sees enthusiasts judge feline beauty

From Maheen Khan's Gulabo to Huma Adnan's muted creations and Cheena Chhapra making senior citizens walk on ramp, PFW displayed array of creations and sensibilities. (Photo: AP)

Models adorn traditional designs at Pakistan Fashion Week

Al-Ula, an area rich in archaeological remnants, is seen as a jewel in the crown of future Saudi attractions as the kingdom prepares to issue tourist visas for the first time. (Photo: AFP)

Al-Ula: Saudi Arabia's largest archaeological city

Bullfighting is a 500-year-old tradition brought to the country by Spanish conquistadors.(Photo: AFP)

Crowd gathers to witness bullfighting competition in Mexico

Orthodox Ukrainians flock to churches around the country this week to celebrate Easter, the country's foremost religious celebration. (Photo: AFP)

Orthodox Christians across the globe observe Easter

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham