The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 18, 2018 | Last Update : 02:53 AM IST

World, Asia

Pakistan decides to skip WTO meet hosted by India

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published : Mar 18, 2018, 2:02 am IST
Updated : Mar 18, 2018, 2:01 am IST

Trade ministers of over 50 nations, including the US and China, have been invited by India to discuss issues related to agriculture and services.

Apart from the row involving envoys, Islamabad cited “atrocities” in Kashmir and Indian firing along the Line of Control (LoC) as reasons for its withdrawal from the meeting.
 Apart from the row involving envoys, Islamabad cited “atrocities” in Kashmir and Indian firing along the Line of Control (LoC) as reasons for its withdrawal from the meeting.

Islamabad: Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan over alleged harassment of diplomats, Pakistan has pulled out of the two-day World Trade Organisation (WTO) summit that is to begin in Delhi on Monday.

Apart from the row involving envoys, Islamabad cited “atrocities” in Kashmir and Indian firing along the Line of Control (LoC) as reasons for its withdrawal from the meeting.

Foreign ministry officials said on Saturday that Islamabad has conveyed its decision not to send commerce minister Pervez Malik and his delegation to India for the WTO meeting on March 19-20.

Trade ministers of over 50 nations, including the United States and China, have been invited by India to discuss issues related to agriculture and services.

Pakistan had originally accepted the WTO summit’s invitation that was given as part of the December 2017 channel negotiations between the two national security advisors —Nasser Janjua of Pakistan and Ajit Doval of India.

Sources in the Pakistan foreign ministry said that the situation has changed now and the decision to skip the event was taken after “repeated harassment of families of diplomats” in Delhi.

“We cannot send our commerce minister toIndia in the current situation and India has been informed about it,” a ministry source said.

The ministry source said that India should also stop the alleged violations of the ceasefire on the LoC that lead to death of civilians and also stop “atrocities” in Kashmir.

Pakistan’s decision to stay away from the WTO meeting coincides with Islamabad  calling its high commissioner to India Sohail Mehmood “for consultations” after alleged “harassment” of Pakistani diplomats.

Foreign office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said Pakistan’s deputy high commissioner’s vehicle carrying his children was recently stopped for 40 minutes in New Delhi.

“The bullying is not confined to a single isolated event but continues unabated in a series of incidents,” he said.

Dr Faisal denied New Delhi’s allegation that similar incidents have occurred with Indian diplomats in Pakistan.

Islamabad is now considering the option of asking its diplomats to pull their children out of schools in India after the end of the current academic session in view of the harassment.

This week, Pakistan foreign minister Khawaja Mohammed Asif said that his country does not expect improvement in ties with India as New Delhi is sticking to a hostile policy towards Islamabad.

Mr Asif said, “India is violating the ceasefire agreement time and again on the LoC and working boundary. In such circumstances, we are not expecting improvement in relations between the two countries.”

He said that the alleged LoC violations were an attempt to divert the attention from the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Kashmir.

The foreign minister had told the National Assembly that India committed more than “400 ceasefire violations” along the LoC and the working boundary since January in which “18 civilians” were killed.

Tags: india and pakistan, world trade organisation summit
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Study says smart software can diagnose prostate cancer

2

CISF launches mobile app for lost items at airports

3

Infinity War's latest trailer promises gripping ride, but here's why fans are upset

4

Mystery dinosaur skeleton to fetch up to 1.8 million euros

5

Spacerock that can end life on Earth can't be stopped by Nasa, say scientists

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Arjun Kapoor hosted a get-together at his residence on Friday for his father Boney Kapoor and half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun returns from shoot, hosts get-together for Boney, sisters Janhvi, Khushi

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Boney Kapoor with daughter Khushi, Sushmita Sen attended special screening of Rani Muerji's ‘Hichki’; Bollywood beauties Sandeepa Dhar, Rakul Preet and others were seen at Ajay Devgn's Raid screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Sandeepa, Rakul, Boney Kapoor and Khushi light up film screening

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was spotted at the event, his 'Befikre' co-star Vaani Kapoor was snapped at the fashion show, Actor-director duo Rajkummar Raoi and Hansal Mehta launch ‘Omerta’ trailer. Check out all exclusive photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Ranveer, Vaani at the event, Rajkummar-Hansal unveil Omerta trailer

Rani Mukerji was honoured with the ‘Pride of Bengal’ award at an event in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/Twitter)

Rani Mukerji gets 'Pride of Bengal' honour as she lands in Kolkata for Hichki

A prayer meet was held in Chennai on Sunday in memory of legendary actress Sridevi who passed away last month.

South stars pay condolences to Sridevi's family at Chennai prayer meet

Bollywood stars came out in their most stylish attires at a awards show held by a leading magazine in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Deepika, Ranveer, Rekha, others' glitzy avatars shine at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham