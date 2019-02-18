Pakistan claims it is enforcing sanctions against JeM

India has highlighted Pakistan’s role in using terrorism as an instrument of state policy.

Islamabad: A defiant Pakistan on Sunday said that Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack, was banned in 2002 and Islamabad is fulfilling its obligations on sanctions as per the law.

In a major diplomatic offensive against Islamabad after the attack, India has highlighted Pakistan’s role in using terrorism as an instrument of state policy.

Pakistan foreign office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal rejected India’s allegation that Pakistan is behind the attack and asked India instead to “respond to questions about its security and intelligence lapses that led to this attack”.

“The Jaish-e-Mohammed remains a proscribed entity in Pakistan since 2002 and Pakistan is implementing its obligations on sanctions implementation,” he said.