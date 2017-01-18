The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 18, 2017 | Last Update : 03:47 PM IST

World, Asia

Pakistan will not spare doctor who helped US find Osama

REUTERS
Published : Jan 18, 2017, 2:39 pm IST
Updated : Jan 18, 2017, 2:39 pm IST

Dr. Shakil Afridi, hailed as a hero by U.S. officials, was arrested after U.S. forces killed bin Laden in May 2011.

Dr. Shakil Afridi, who has been convicted for helping US locate Osama bin Laden. (Photo: Twitter | @faryaalshakeel)
 Dr. Shakil Afridi, who has been convicted for helping US locate Osama bin Laden. (Photo: Twitter | @faryaalshakeel)

Islamabad: A jailed Pakistani doctor believed to have helped the CIA hunt down Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden will be neither released nor handed to the United States, Pakistan's law minister has told legislators, media reported on Wednesday.

Dr. Shakil Afridi, hailed as a hero by U.S. officials, was arrested after U.S. forces killed bin Laden in May 2011 in a secret raid in a northern Pakistani town that plunged relations between the uneasy strategic partners to a new low.

Pakistan has accused the doctor of running a fake vaccination campaign in which he collected DNA samples to help the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) confirm bin Laden's identity.

Afridi was arrested soon after the bin Laden raid and charged with having ties to militant Islamists, which he denied.

"The law is taking its course and Afridi is having full opportunity of a fair trial," the Daily Times newspaper quoted Law Minister Zahid Hamid as telling the upper house, in response to a lawmaker's query about reports of a possible release.

"Afridi worked against the law and our national interest, and the Pakistan government has repeatedly been telling the United States that under our law he committed a crime and was facing the law."

In 2012, Afridi was sentenced to 33 years in prison after being convicted of being a member of militant group Lashkar-e-Islam.

That conviction was overturned in 2013, but Afridi was then charged with murder, relating to the death of a patient eight years earlier. He remains in jail awaiting trial.

Many Pakistanis were infuriated by the U.S. raid to grab bin Laden in the military garrison town of Abbottabad, just a two-hour drive from Islamabad, the capital.

Pakistani officials describe bin Laden's long presence in Abbottabad as a security lapse and reject any suggestion that members of the military or intelligence services were complicit in hiding him.

Last May, Pakistan's foreign ministry angrily criticised U.S. President-elect Donald Trump for saying he could get Pakistan to free Afridi "within two minutes".

Pakistan joined the U.S. war on militancy after the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

But U.S. officials often describe Islamabad as an unreliable partner that has sheltered the Afghan Taliban leadership and demand tougher action against militant groups based along its border with Afghanistan.

Tags: al qaeda, shakil afridi, osama bin laden, central intelligence agency
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Ajay Devgn calls Salman Khan unfair in his letter

2

Deepika Padukone makes her debut on Ellen DeGeneres' show

3

My sons have no extra privileges over girls : SRK

4

New moth named after Donald Trump

5

Facebook's Zuckerberg questioned at trial over virtual-reality technology

more

Editors' Picks

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

The girls reached Serbia after a gruelling journey that was stretched close to 24 hours due to cancellation of flights following snowstorms. (Photo: AP)

Stranded, without luggage but women boxers still pack a punch

Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

'Open to joining AIADMK': Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa announces political debut

Zaira debuted in Aamir's critically acclaimed 'Dangal'.

Appeal to everyone to leave her alone: Aamir on furore over Zaira's apology

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

45 users get Rs 1 lakh each under the E-payment reward scheme

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Artist Christopher Boffoli uses food to depict fun situations in everyday life in both colourful and monochrome art. The art is a part of his series called 'Food for Thought' from his project 'Big Appetites. (Photo: Christopher Boffoli)'

Seattle artist makes quirky 'food art'

Climate change has affected many places in the world and NASA's recently released shocking visuals are proof. (Photo: Tumblr/NASA)

NASA shares astonishing pictures of the effects of global warming

Referred to as Magh Bihu in Assam and Maghesangranti in Nepal, the winter harvest festival is similar to controversial Jalikattu celebrated in South India around the same time (Photo: AP/AFP)

Harvest festival in Nepal, Assam celebrated with buffalo fight

Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over India in different ways with people flying kites or taking to the holy river Ganga for an annual dip (Photo: PTI)

Indians celebrate Makarsankranti with kites and jubilation

British clay artist Wilfrid Wood makes sculptors of people that they wouldn't expect to be captured or in their most natural element. (Photo: Instagram/wilfridwoodsculptor)

Clay artist makes quirky sculptures of famous people

Avid photographer Hannah Ryan captures unique hands displaying emotions on her train journey from Brooklyn to Manhattan. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures unique subway hands on Instagram

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham