Suicide bomber targets Ashraf Ghani’s critics, 14 killed

AFP
Published : Nov 17, 2017, 2:56 am IST
Ashraf Ghani issued a statement condemning the attack as a “criminal act”.

Afghan security personnel gather next to a vehicle which was used in a suicide bombing outside a wedding hall in Kabul. (Photo: AFP)
Kabul: A suicide attacker blew himself up outside a political gathering in Kabul killing at least 14 people, officials said on Thursday, highlighting the deepening divisions in the war-torn country.

The deadly attack, claimed by the ISIS group in a brief message via its Amaq propaganda agency, was the latest to hit the Afghan capital, where insurgents have been stepping up assaults in a devastating show of force.

Supporters of Atta Mohammad Noor, the powerful governor of the northern province of Balkh and a vocal critic of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, had been holding an event inside a wedding hall at the time of the blast.

Noor was not at the gathering, one of his aides told AFP. Ghani issued a statement condemning the attack as a “criminal act”.

The bomber tried to enter the building but was stopped at the security checkpoint where he detonated his device, Kabul police spokesman Abdul Basir Mujahid told AFP.

“A number of our police personnel are among the casualties,” Mujahid said.

“As a result of today’s suicide attack eight police and six civilians have been killed while a further 18 have been wounded.”

