The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 17, 2018 | Last Update : 10:02 PM IST

World, Asia

Pakistan may buy China's supersonic missile 'better than' BrahMos: report

PTI
Published : Oct 17, 2018, 8:25 pm IST
Updated : Oct 17, 2018, 8:25 pm IST

The test conducted on Monday at a discreet location in North China verified the launch, power and flight control systems.

Pakistan and Middle Eastern countries are likely to show interest given the weapon's potential to break anti-missile systems at supersonic speeds, he said, claiming that the new missile could be cheaper than the BrahMos. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Pakistan and Middle Eastern countries are likely to show interest given the weapon's potential to break anti-missile systems at supersonic speeds, he said, claiming that the new missile could be cheaper than the BrahMos. (Photo: File | PTI)

Beijing: A Chinese mining company has claimed to have successfully test-fired a supersonic missile, touted as a potential competitor to the Indo-Russian joint venture BrahMos missile, according to the Chinese state media.

The test conducted on Monday at a discreet location in North China verified the launch, power and flight control systems, state-run Global Times reported while indicating that Beijing's all-weather ally, Pakistan could be one of its buyers.

All parameters for the supersonic flight of the HD-1 missile achieved their estimated values, it quoted a statement released by Guangdong Hongda Blasting Company located in southern China.

"The test flight shows that the HD-1's core components are now mature, with its aerodynamic design, materials and overall structure already proven viable," Wei Dongxu, a Beijing-based military analyst, told the daily.

Hongda independently invested in and developed the HD-1 missile, the statement said.

Wei said the mining company's move to build and test a supersonic missile is an excellent example of military-civilian integration.

Established in 1988, Hongda is a mining company based in Guangzhou, capital of South China's Guangdong Province that also manufactures blasting and military equipment.

The HD-1's advanced solid fuel ramjet needs less fuel than its competitors, rendering the lighter missile able to fly faster and farther, Wei said.

After governmental approval, Hongda intends to sign deals and mass-produce the HD-1 for export, the report said.

There are not many such supersonic missiles available on the international defence market, Wei said.

Pakistan and Middle Eastern countries are likely to show interest given the weapon's potential to break anti-missile systems at supersonic speeds, he said, claiming that the new missile could be cheaper than the BrahMos.

"The BrahMos missile is a more expensive, less useful supersonic cruise missile developed by India and Russia," Wei claimed.

Hongda will participate in Airshow China 2018 in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province next month, a company spokesperson said.

The HD-1 is a comprehensive weapon system consisting of missile, launch, command and control, target indication and comprehensive support systems, Hongda had said in a separate statement released earlier.

The HD-1 can be adapted to aircraft and ships as well as the basic ground-based vehicle version, the company said.

The total investment in HD-1 is expected to top 1.3 billion yuan (about USD 188 million).

Tags: china, india-russia joint venture, brahmos missile, hd-1 missile, pakistan
Location: China, Peking, Peking

MOST POPULAR

1

Dogs can understand language, process spoken words like humans, study finds

2

YouTube is finally back online after a global outage

3

Photo: Nick Jonas' future looks bright with Priyanka Chopra!

4

New York marks first shooting-free weekend in 25 years

5

Tough to call sequels a safe bet, says 'Namaste England' star Arjun Kapoor

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

It's been 20 years since Bollywood's evergreen 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' released on October 16 and marking the occasion, filmmaker Karan Johar along with the lead trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji hosted a celebratory party attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Check out the excluisve pictures from the event. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

KKHH 20 years celebrations: SRK-Kajol-Rani recreate magic all over again

Kangana Ranaut and team celebrated at the wrap up party of period film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi at a restaurant in Mumbai. Namaste England jodi Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra greeted the fans at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos by Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Arjun-Parineeti promote NE, Kangana celebrates film wrap up

Film director Zoya Akhtar rings in her 46th birthday on October 14. Check out the photos of celebs who turned up to celebrate Zoya's special day. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Karan Johar and others gather to celebrate Zoya Akhtar's birthday

Prince, but king of my life: ‘Om Shanti Om’ girl Yuvika Chaudhary married Prince Narula in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Tabu, other stars in attendance as Om Shanti Om girl Yuvika marries Prince

It was Bachchan power on Wednesday as the members of the ‘First family’ stepped out for two separate events. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jaya, Big B for Shweta’s venture, Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya back team

Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor and other Bollywood stars spotted at the Mumbai airport. The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , Janhvi Kapoor snapped in the city. Check out such more pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: SRK, Kajol, Aish, Janhvi put their fashionable foot forward

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham