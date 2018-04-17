The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 17, 2018 | Last Update : 12:49 PM IST

World, Asia

Model claiming to have dirt on Trump, Russia due to appear in Thai court

AFP
Published : Apr 17, 2018, 11:34 am IST
Updated : Apr 17, 2018, 11:34 am IST

Anastasia Vashukevich made headlines after she offered to reveal secrets about alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US election.

Anastasia Vashukevich, who was due to appear in a Thai court faces a lawsuit over footage she filmed purporting to show Russian Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Prikhodko (in pic) enjoying lavish hospitality on a yacht owned by a billionaire. (Photo: AFP)
  Anastasia Vashukevich, who was due to appear in a Thai court faces a lawsuit over footage she filmed purporting to show Russian Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Prikhodko (in pic) enjoying lavish hospitality on a yacht owned by a billionaire. (Photo: AFP)

Bangkok: A Belarusian model detained in Thailand who claims to have revelations about alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US election was due in court Tuesday, in a case that grabbed widespread attention after her cryptic offers.

Anastasia Vashukevich, known by her pen name Nastya Rybka, was arrested with nine other foreigners in February when Thai police raided their sex training course in the seaside city of Pattaya.

She and six others were initially charged with lacking a work permit but are now facing additional charges of soliciting prostitution and criminal association, according to Apichai Krobpetch, Pattaya's police chief.

Vashukevich, who is embroiled in a political scandal in Russia, made international headlines after she offered to reveal secrets to American journalists in a video posted on Instagram shortly after her arrest in Pattaya.

"They are trying to put us behind bars... That is why I am ready to tell you about all those missing puzzle pieces that you lacked... regarding a link between our esteemed lawmakers and (Paul) Manafort, Trump and all this brouhaha, the US elections," she said in the video.

The model, who has written a book about seducing oligarchs, has not substantiated her claims but does have links to Russia's elite.

She is facing a lawsuit in Russia over footage she filmed purporting to show an influential deputy prime minister, Sergei Prikhodko, enjoying lavish hospitality on a yacht owned by billionaire Oleg Deripaska.

The video went viral after it was published by top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in February.

Deripaska, one of several Russian oligarchs sanctioned by the US this month, denied any wrongdoing and later sued Vashukevich and Alexander Kirillov, a "sex guru" who was also detained in Thailand, for invasion of privacy.

Deripaska, an aluminium tycoon, was once an associate of US President Donald Trump's ex-campaign manager Paul Manafort.

Manafort has been indicted on money laundering and tax-related charges as part of the special counsel's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US election.

A participant in the sex training session who was not among those arrested said that Vashukevich fears being deported back to Russia.

Three other participants have either been deported or are awaiting deportation, an immigration official said. The US Embassy in Bangkok has declined to comment on the case.

Tags: us president donald trump, russian meddling in us elections, political scandal, sergei prikhodko
Location: Thailand, Bangkok, Bangkok

MOST POPULAR

1

5 easy summer recipes to stay refreshed

2

It is frustrating to not get good scripts, says Patralekhaa

3

Netflix is proving to be a tough act for copycats to follow

4

Meghan Markle will bolt from royal wedding, predicts feminist icon Germaine Greer

5

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

more

Editors' Picks

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

more

ALSO FROMLife

From Maheen Khan's Gulabo to Huma Adnan's muted creations and Cheena Chhapra making senior citizens walk on ramp, PFW displayed array of creations and sensibilities. (Photo: AP)

Models adorn traditional designs at Pakistan Fashion Week

Al-Ula, an area rich in archaeological remnants, is seen as a jewel in the crown of future Saudi attractions as the kingdom prepares to issue tourist visas for the first time. (Photo: AFP)

Al-Ula: Saudi Arabia's largest archaeological city

Bullfighting is a 500-year-old tradition brought to the country by Spanish conquistadors.(Photo: AFP)

Crowd gathers to witness bullfighting competition in Mexico

Orthodox Ukrainians flock to churches around the country this week to celebrate Easter, the country's foremost religious celebration. (Photo: AFP)

Orthodox Christians across the globe observe Easter

From first wombat born in forty years in Germany to crash that left circus creatures injured, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

During the festival, people make offerings to honour their departed loved ones and keep them comfortable in the afterlife. (Photo: AFP)

On Tomb Sweeping Day, People in China tend the graves of their departed loved ones

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham