Tuesday, Mar 17, 2020 | Last Update : 02:54 PM IST

World, Asia

Meanwhile, a silver lining: China reports just 1 new domestic virus case

AFP
Published : Mar 17, 2020, 10:08 am IST
Updated : Mar 17, 2020, 10:08 am IST

But there were 20 cases of coronavirus infection detected in people coming from abroad

This aerial photo taken on March 16, 2020 shows a view of an empty road at night in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. China reported on March 17 just one new domestic coronavirus infection but found 20 more cases imported from abroad. (AFP)
 This aerial photo taken on March 16, 2020 shows a view of an empty road at night in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. China reported on March 17 just one new domestic coronavirus infection but found 20 more cases imported from abroad. (AFP)

Beijing: China reported on Tuesday just one new domestic coronavirus infection but found 20 more cases imported from abroad on Tuesday.

Nine of the 20 new imported cases were in Beijing and three in Shanghai, raising the total number of confirmed infections from abroad to 143, according to the National Health Commission.

China also reported 13 deaths, raising its toll to 3,226. The country has recorded 80,881 total cases, but fewer than 9,000 people remain infected.

The country's progress stands in stark contrast with the growing crisis in other countries, with the World Health Organization saying there were now more deaths and cases outside China.

The number of deaths worldwide has passed 7,000, with more than 181,500 cases in 145 countries.

The single case in Wuhan will boost China's view that it has "basically curbed" the spread of a disease that is believed to have emerged in a live animal market in the central city in December.

Wuhan and its 11 million people were placed under strict quarantine on January 23, with the rest of Hubei province going under lockdown in the following days.

Authorities tightened restrictions in the city even further on February 11, confining people to their homes as health workers faced a daily deluge of well over 1,000 cases -- a move officials say was critical in containing the virus.

Other cities across the country enacted further measures to compel most people to stay indoors, and no new domestic infections have been detected outside Hubei for many days in a row.

But the country is now concerned about an influx of cases from abroad, with an average of 20,000 people flying into China every day.

Beijing started on Monday to require almost all international arrivals to go into 14-day quarantine in designated hotels.

Tags: wuhan, coronavirus, covid-19, china

Latest From World

A Pakistani family wears face masks to help prevent exposure to the new coronavirus as they travel on a motorbike in Lahore, Pakistan. AP Photo

Covid19: Pakistan reports total 189 cases

AFP Phtoo

Covid19 cases surge in East Africa as Tanzania, Somalia report first cases

US President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC. AFP Photo

Trump warns Covid19 outbreak could last till August

A cashier wearing protective gloves and a welder helmet scans customers' groceries at a hypermarket in Illiers-Combray, north-west of France. AFP Photo

As France reports 21 new deaths, President Macron announces lockdown

MOST POPULAR

1

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

2

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

3

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

4

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

5

Damaged your iPhone? You may have to wait for a replacement as Coronavirus hits China supply chain

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham