Russian foreign ministry summons British envoy over spy poisoning standoff

Published : Mar 17, 2018, 1:15 pm IST
Russia is expected to announce the expulsion of some British diplomats in a retaliatory measure.

Britain's foreign secretary accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of personally ordering the poisoning. Putin's spokesman denounced the claim. (Photo: AP)
Moscow: Russia's Foreign Ministry has summoned the British ambassador to Russia for talks in a heightening dispute over a nerve agent attack on a former spy in Britain.

Russia is expected to announce the expulsion of some British diplomats in a retaliatory measure. British Prime Minister Theresa May this week ordered 23 Russian diplomats expelled as part of measures to punish Russia over the March 4 poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the city of Salisbury.

British Ambassador Laurie Bristow is expected at the Russian Foreign Ministry late Saturday morning.

Britain's foreign secretary accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of personally ordering the poisoning. Putin's spokesman denounced the claim.

British Prime Minister Theresa May earlier on Monday had said that it was “highly likely” that Moscow was responsible for the poisoning in England of Russian former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter using a military-grade nerve agent.

May told parliament that either the Russian state was directly responsible for the poisoning or it had allowed the nerve agent to get into the hands of others.

Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter, Yulia, have been in hospital in critical condition since being found unconscious on a bench outside a shopping centre in the city of Salisbury on March 4.

