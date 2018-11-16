The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 16, 2018 | Last Update : 02:05 PM IST

World, Asia

North Korea successfully tests new 'ultramodern tactical weapon': Report

AFP
Published : Nov 16, 2018, 1:32 pm IST
Updated : Nov 16, 2018, 1:32 pm IST

This is the first official report of a weapons test since N Korea began a diplomatic process with US over its nuclear and missile program.

North Korea's official news agency released only one picture to accompany its report on the weapons test, one that gave few clues as to what kind of device was involved. (Photo: AFP)
 North Korea's official news agency released only one picture to accompany its report on the weapons test, one that gave few clues as to what kind of device was involved. (Photo: AFP)

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen the testing of a "newly developed ultramodern tactical weapon", Pyongyang's state media reported on Friday, in a move that will raise the temperature over denuclearisation talks.

It marked the first official report of a weapons test by North Korea since it began a delicate diplomatic process with Washington over its nuclear and missile programme.

"Kim Jong Un... visited the test ground of the Academy of Defence Science and supervised a newly developed ultramodern tactical weapon test," said the official Korean Central News Agency.

It said the test was successful but did not specify the type of device involved.

Pyongyang's suspension of testing for nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles has been key to this year's rapid diplomatic developments and North Korean-US negotiations, and has been repeatedly praised by President Donald Trump.

Trump and Kim met at a historic summit in Singapore in June, where they signed a vaguely worded document on denuclearisation of the peninsula.

Hours after the KCNA report, the US State Department said it was "confident" the process remained on track.

"At the Singapore Summit, President Trump and Chairman Kim made a number of commitments regarding final, fully verified denuclearisation and creating a brighter future for North Korea," a statement said.

"We are talking with the North Koreans about implementing all of those commitments. We remain confident that the promises made by President Trump and Chairman Kim will be fulfilled."

Progress since Singapore has stalled as Washington and Pyongyang spar over the meaning of the document, and a return to testing would cast grave doubts over the future of the process.

The use of the word "tactical" in the KCNA report suggests that no long-range ballistic rocket or nuclear device was involved, and there was no immediate indication any such test had been detected by the South.

"By referring to it as a 'tactical weapon', it is sending a message that (the test) is not an armed provocation," an official at Seoul's defence ministry told reporters.

"It's not appropriate for our military to view it as a provocation when North Korea has confirmed it is a high-tech tactical weapon test," he added.

Citing an unnamed government source, Yonhap news agency reported that the weapon tested was likely to be new long-range artillery developed under Kim's father and predecessor Kim Jong Il.

'Political message'

KCNA released only one photograph to accompany its report, showing uniformed men taking notes as Kim talked. The background gave few clues to what kind of weapon was involved.

Kim expressed "great satisfaction" and said the test marked a "decisive turn in bolstering the fighting capacity" of the North's military, KCNA said.

The weapon had been developed over a long period and its "great success serves as another striking demonstration of the validity of the Party policy of prioritising defence science and technology and the rapidly developing defence capability", it added.

Shin Beom-chul, an analyst at the Asan Institute of Policy Studies, said the test was likely aimed at sending "a political message" to Washington about the current stalemate.

"Generally, tests of new high-tech weapons are conducted in secret," Shin said. "But North Korea announced it publicly to show its frustration."

The news, which came almost a year after Pyongyang's last test of an intercontinental ballistic missile, recalled the repeated announcements of 2017.

Those included by far North Korea's most powerful nuclear blast to date and rockets that brought the whole of the US mainland into range.

Soon afterwards Kim declared the development of his nuclear arsenal -- which Pyongyang has long said it needs to defend itself against a possible invasion by the US -- complete.

The Winter Olympics in the South then triggered a rapid diplomatic rapprochement on the peninsula, heralding the Singapore meeting and three summits between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

A second encounter between Kim and Trump is expected in the new year.

But Pyongyang is demanding sanctions imposed against it over its weapons programmes are eased and has condemned US demands for what it calls its "unilateral" disarmament as "gangster-like".

Washington insists the measures should stay in place until the North's "final, fully verified" denuclearisation.

Professor Yang Moo-jin of the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul told AFP the test was "a signal to the US sent ahead of the high-level talks that its own patience is also wearing thin".

Tags: north korea, denuclearisation, us-north korea ties, weapon test
Location: South Korea, Seoul

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple’s iPhone X was hacked, deleted data was recovered easily

2

DeepVeer wedding: Post Lake Como, couple’s Mumbai house lit to welcome them

3

Silicon eyed as way to boost electric car battery potential

4

DeepVeer wedding: Here’s all that happened in the Konkani marriage

5

5 books you should gift your kids this Children’s Day

more

Editors' Picks

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

In another eventful day, couples like Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya and Harshvardhan Rane-Kim Sharma were spotted coming out together for professional purposes.

Work hard, party harder: Big B, Jaya unveil book, Kim, Rane make it official

It was time to exercise and get going and proof of that are B-Town celebs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Emraan Hashmi and Varun Dhawan who were out to take the sun!

Emraan goes high voltage for Cheat India; Kareena, Varun slay in gym wear

On the occasion of Chath Puja, Hrithik Roshan, who often keeps it low-key on other occasions, was spotted at the terrace. Not only that, celebs celebrated Milap Zaveri's birthday too.

Handsome meter on: Hrithik does Chath Puja; Sidharth, Aditya celebrate Milap's birthday

The newest pair in town, Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput were quite the buzzing topic as their chemistry was quite visible not only on-screen but off-screen as well.

Kedarnath: Sara, Sushant sizzle at trailer launch and promotions

Sunday is the ideal time to be spent with friends and family, and our Bollywood celebs seem to have done the same thing, doing what and who they love. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Couple time for Virushka, Tiger, Disha; Alia, Ranbir spend day differently

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have been one of the most loved and respected jodis of Bollywood and them coming together at any given point of time is simply worth a watch!

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan come together for KIFF 2018

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham