

China to send negotiator to US for trade talks this month

AFP
Published : Aug 16, 2018, 3:21 pm IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2018, 3:21 pm IST

The two countries plan to launch a new round of tit-for-tat tariffs on USD 16 billion worth of goods from each country on August 23.

The discussions failed to reduce tensions as the United States slapped tariffs on USD 34 billion worth of Chinese goods in early July, triggering an immediate dollar-for-dollar retaliation from Beijing. (Photo: File | Representational)
 The discussions failed to reduce tensions as the United States slapped tariffs on USD 34 billion worth of Chinese goods in early July, triggering an immediate dollar-for-dollar retaliation from Beijing. (Photo: File | Representational)

Beijing: China will send a top negotiator to the United States in late August to resume trade talks, the commerce ministry said Thursday, the first public meeting on the subject in weeks as the trade conflict intensifies.

Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen, the deputy representative on international trade negotiations, will meet with a senior US treasury official, David Malpass, at the invitation of the United States, the ministry said in a statement.

"The Chinese side reiterates that it opposes unilateralism and trade protectionism practices and does not accept any unilateral trade restriction measures," the ministry said.

"China welcomes dialogue and communication on the basis of reciprocity, equality and integrity."

US Commerce Minister Wilbur Ross held talks with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in Beijing in June.

But the discussions failed to reduce tensions as the United States slapped tariffs on USD 34 billion worth of Chinese goods in early July, triggering an immediate dollar-for-dollar retaliation from Beijing.

The two countries plan to launch a new round of tit-for-tat tariffs on USD 16 billion worth of goods from each country on August 23.

