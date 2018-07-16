Jailed Nawaz Sharif wants open trial in corruption cases

Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were granted B Class facility in Adiala Jail.

Islamabad: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has demanded an open trial into his cases. The jailed Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader said that he was ready to appear before the court on a daily basis.

The members of Sharif family met the former Prime Minister and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in Adiala jail late on Saturday night.

Former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif along with his sons Hamza Shehbaz, Salman Shehbaz and mother Begum Shamim Sharif had reached Islamabad on chartered aircraft.

The meeting was held in the room of the superintendent jail which continued for one hour and 10 minutes.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir had issued warrants for imprisonment for Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. A team of doctors conducted the medical checkup of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz and declared them fit.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were then shifted to B Class facility in Adiala Jail on Saturday.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) minutes after they landed at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The father-daughter duo had returned to Pakistan from London for the first time after being convicted in the Avenfield property case.

The sentences, delivered in absentia, against Nawaz Sharif and his daughter who is widely seen as his political heir, have dealt a blow to their Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam were served with a legal warrant as soon as they enter Pakistan’s airspace.

The Avenfield reference is one of the three corruption references, filed by the National Accountability Bureau(NAB) on orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP), which disqualified Nawaz Sharif, ousting him from Premiership and finding him guilty in the Panama Paper case verdict.

The verdict came at a time when Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif were in London to see Begum Kulsum Nawaz Sharif who has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law, Mohammed Safdar is serving his one-year jail term in the same block of Adiala Jail. They have been kept in separate rooms but have permission to meet each other.

Meanwhile, the NAB court has decided to hear two other references against Nawaz Sharif and others in the Adiala Jail. A notification in this regard has been issued. According to the notification, the NAB court will conduct trial of Flagship Investments and Al Azizia Steel Mills references in the Adiala Jail.