Dhaka vow to Rajnath Singh: Will act firm on terrorism

PTI
Published : Jul 16, 2018, 1:29 am IST
Updated : Jul 16, 2018, 1:36 am IST

India has offered to send more relief material and supplies to help Bangladesh deal with the needs of those in the relief camps.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
Dhaka: Bangladesh on Sunday reassured India that it will not allow its soil to be used for any terrorist activities against the neighbouring country as visiting home minister Rajnath Singh held talks with his counterpart Asaduzzaman Khan on security-related issues.

Mr Singh, who is here on a three-day visit, co-chaired with Mr Khan the 6th India-Bangladesh home minister-level talks.

The meeting discussed "all security related matters of interest including counter terrorism, capacity building and increased cooperation between security agencies, border management, countering illegal activities like fake currency, drug and human trafficking, consular issues", the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said in a statement.

Briefing reporters after his talks Mr Singh, Mr Khan said security issues largely featured in their meeting, with particular focus on border management, cross-border crimes and illegal activities.

“We had a successful meeting,” Mr Singh said in his brief comment. He did not join Mr Khan for the media briefing.

Mr Khan said Bangladesh reassured India that “we will not allow its soil to be used for any terrorist activities particularly against India in line with our zero tolerance policy to terrorism and militancy.”

He said India has extended all types of support to Bangladesh to counter terrorism and militancy.

“They are now exchanging militancy related information with us,” he said.

“Discussions were held to ease travel arrangements between the two countries as well,” he said, adding that under a revised travel agreement signed on Sunday Bangladeshi freedom fighters and elderly nationals would get five years’ multiple Indian visa. Mr Khan said discussions were held to make easier the visa issuance process for students and medical treatment seekers in India.

Mr Khan said the Rohingya issue was also discussed and his counterpart conveyed India’s commitment to extend its assistance for safe, speedy and sustainable return of these people to Myanmar’s Rakhine state.

India has offered to send more relief material and supplies to help Bangladesh deal with the needs of those in the relief camps. India is simultaneously working on a project to construct pre-fabricated housing in Rakhine to ensure the displaced Rohingya are properly resettled post-deportation.

More than six lakh Rohingya Muslims have taken shelter in Bangladesh following violence in Rakhine state. On Saturday, Mr Singh held an “extremely fruitful” meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina.

