The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 16, 2017 | Last Update : 06:41 PM IST

World, Asia

Indian-origin teen dies in Malaysia after brutal assault for being effeminate

PTI
Published : Jun 16, 2017, 5:35 pm IST
Updated : Jun 16, 2017, 5:35 pm IST

Nhaveen's case drew outrage on social media and also the attention of A R Rahman.

An unidentified relative of Malaysian teenager T Nhaveen shows a picture with the teenager, outside Penang Island General Hospital in Penang (Photo: AP)
 An unidentified relative of Malaysian teenager T Nhaveen shows a picture with the teenager, outside Penang Island General Hospital in Penang (Photo: AP)

Kuala Lumpur: An Indian-origin teenager in Malaysia has died after he was brutally assaulted allegedly by five youths for being effeminate, sparking outrage about increasing incidents of bullying in the country.

The 18-year-old student, T Nhaveen, who was allegedly beaten with helmets, burned on his back and sodomised by five youths following a spat, died of his injuries in a hospital in Penang's George Town on Thursday.

The five suspects, believed to be Nhaveen's former schoolmates, had been arrested after Nhaveen and his friend were attacked last Saturday.

He was buying burgers with his friend T Previin when two youths known to them started teasing the duo. Previin apparently tried to stand up for his friend but the duo were instead set upon by five youths, the Strait Times reported.

The reports alleged they both were bashed with motorcycle helmets. Previin managed to escape with eye injuries but Nhaveen, who dreamt of becoming a composer like Rahman, was beaten brutally and he suffered internal bleeding in his head and abdomen.

He was also sodomised and burnt on his back, the daily said. He died in the hospital yesterday after he was pronounced brain dead. Nhaveen's death has been re-classified as murder.

Nhaveen's mother D Shanti was quoted by The Star newspaper as saying that her son had been bullied by one of the suspects three years ago in school for being soft but he kept quiet to avoid more assault.

Nhaveen's case drew outrage on social media and also the attention of A R Rahman.

Nhaveen was due to start a music course and aspired to be like Rahman, his family said. Rahman earlier twitted for Nhaveen's recovery and called for "all acts of savagery end and people come to senses."

This is the second death in less than two weeks to spark outrage in Malaysia about bullying. On June 1, navy cadet Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain, 21, died after he was allegedly tortured and burned with an iron.

Malaysia's Health Minister S Subramaniam said the incident reaffirmed that more serious and drastic actions must be taken by the authorities to curb "the poisonous culture of school bullies and gangsterism among youth".

Tags: indian-origin, t nhaveen, sodomised, a r rahman
Location: Malaysia, Wilayah Persekutuan, Kuala Lumpur

MOST POPULAR

1

Kim Kardashian slammed for darkening skin tone in latest ad

2

US, Mexican brewers craft ‘very bitter’ Trump beer

3

India thrash Bangladesh to march ICC Champions Trophy final

4

Yoga with goats craze takes off in US

5

Priyanka beats Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot to become most popular actor on social media

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Sonar Musical Festival is wear cutting-edge artists meet. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Spain's Sonar Music Festival

The Color run is an event series and five kilometre paint race conducted so that people can run without worrying about winning and more to celebrate a healthy life. (Photo: AFP)

Locals participate in the Moscow Color Run 2017 to celebrate health

This is one way to assure family your ok. (Photo: Instagram /Mom I'm Fine)

Adventurer uses funny photo series to reassures mum he's ok

Hundreds of kites from 20 countries were taken to the sky at the festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds participate in Vietnam's International Kite Festival

Erin Einbender helps empower abandoned dogs through her craft. (Photo: Instagram / Cone of Fame)

Woman decorates abandoned dogs' cones to empower them

The country's month-long annual festival kicked off on June 10. (Photo: AP)

Traditional rituals and performances celebrated at Bali Arts Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham