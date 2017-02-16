The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 16, 2017 | Last Update : 12:01 PM IST

World, Asia

After India's record breaking satellite launch, China offers back-handed compliment

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 16, 2017, 11:42 am IST
Updated : Feb 16, 2017, 11:49 am IST

Chinese tabloid Global Times reminded that the country had miles to go regarding its space technology.

ISRO, on Wednesday, successfully launched a record 104 satellites, including India’s earth observation satellite on-board PSLV-C37/Cartosat2 Series. (Photo: PTI)
 ISRO, on Wednesday, successfully launched a record 104 satellites, including India’s earth observation satellite on-board PSLV-C37/Cartosat2 Series. (Photo: PTI)

Beijing: Noting that the record launch of 104 satellites in one-go by ISRO on Wednesday was an achievement to be proud of, Chinese media reminded India that it was still miles ahead with regards to its space technology.

According to reports, the Chinese tabloid Global Times said, “On the whole, India’s space technology still lags behind the US’ and China’s. It has not yet formed a complete system.”

It added, “India’s Achilles’ heel is its relatively small economic scale and a weak foundation for national development. As a hierarchical society, it has both world-class elite and a largest number of poor people.”

India does not have any astronaut in space, and its plans to build and international space station has not yet materialised, the editorial noted. Pointing out that India had the largest number of poor people in the world the paper also cited that the country did not have rockets powerful enough for space explorations. 

“Space technology race is not mainly about the number of satellites at one go. It’s fair to say the significance of this achievement is limited,” it claimed.

Tags: chinese media, isro, satellite launch

MOST POPULAR

1

Black hole discovered fuelling star formation

2

Shruti Haasan gets snapped with her rumoured boyfriend in Mumbai

3

No more extravagant wedding, bill in LS seeks cap on guests

4

These dance moves can help people get more sex

5

Sex toys with 'adult meals' at Israel's Burger King on Valentine's day

more

Editors' Picks

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The team of 'Rangoon' promoted their film on the popular reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rangoon stars Saif, Kangana, Shahid turn judges on Indian Idol

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham