The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 15, 2017 | Last Update : 01:59 PM IST

World, Asia

Japan: 'Twitter killer' lured, beheaded 9 after tweeting suicidal thoughts, held

AFP
Published : Nov 15, 2017, 12:27 pm IST
Updated : Nov 15, 2017, 12:29 pm IST

Suspect, Takahiro Shiraishi, dubbed ‘Twitter killer’, reportedly lured his victims -- aged between 15 and 26 -- by trawling social media.

People gather in front of the apartment where police found dismembered bodies in coolers in Zama city, south west of Tokyo. (Photo: AP)
 People gather in front of the apartment where police found dismembered bodies in coolers in Zama city, south west of Tokyo. (Photo: AP)

Tokyo: The grisly beheading of nine young people lured by a suspected serial killer after tweeting suicidal thoughts has sparked debate about the use of social media in Japan, which has one of the world's highest suicide rates.

The suspect, Takahiro Shiraishi, dubbed the "Twitter killer", reportedly lured his victims -- aged between 15 and 26 -- by trawling social media, and the gruesome discovery has prompted the government to consider tightening internet regulations to restrict suicidal posts.

But some experts say social media provides an important means of emotional release in a country grappling with strong cultural taboos around suicide and depression and caution against any clampdown.

Police apprehended Shiraishi while investigating the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman, who had reportedly tweeted she wanted to take her own life.

"I'm looking for someone to die with me", she tweeted using the hashtag "suicide recruitment".

Like his other victims, Shiraishi reportedly used social media to draw her in, telling her he could help her commit suicide or even die alongside her.

But Twitter also proved to be his downfall, as police persuaded a young woman to contact him via social media to arrange a meeting, enabling investigators to trap him.

Four days after the bodies were found in Shiraishi's apartment in a Tokyo suburb last month, Twitter unveiled new rules stating that users "may not promote or encourage suicide or self-harm" but it stopped short of banning tweets expressing a wish to kill oneself.

For its part, the government is considering tightening regulations on "inappropriate" websites on suicide, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said last week at a meeting with ministers.

Suga added the government should also boost support for young people who post desperate messages online, but did not offer further details.

Suicide websites

Japan has the highest suicide rate of any Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nation, with more than 20,000 people taking their own lives each year.

While the overall suicide rate has been falling since its 2003 peak, it has continued to rise among young adults and schoolchildren -- the most likely users of social media.

Some 500 Japanese under 20 years of age kill themselves each year and a Nippon Foundation survey last year showed that one in four people had seriously considered suicide.

In some cases, victims have committed mass suicide after meeting on so-called "suicide websites", a phenomenon that has prompted the government to crack down on people using the internet to post their death wishes.

The issue first hit the headlines in 2005, with 91 people in total committing "group suicide" after contacting each other online.

In response, the police and communications ministry asked internet service providers to contact them if individuals posted suicidal thoughts online and included details of when and where they planned to kill themselves.

A year later, police began requiring internet providers to delete websites that encourage suicide or recruit people who want to commit mass suicide.

But their efforts have not paid off.

In 2009, five people attempted to commit suicide by burning coal briquettes inside a car in Fukuoka in southern Japan after contacting each other online.

A 30-year-old man suffered brain damage as a result, while the other four people were arrested for failing in their responsibility to protect lives and for assisting suicide.

Death and suicide 'taboo'

Experts say the authorities' approach to the issue risks isolating suicidal individuals even further.

"It has long been a taboo in Japan to talk about death and suicide... but it's easy to talk about it on social media," Akiko Mura, an executive member of Befrienders Worldwide Tokyo, said.

The Tokyo branch of the non-profit suicide prevention group, which offers a hotline phone service from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am, receives non-stop calls throughout the night.

"Those who want to die want to be accepted as they are and don't want to be told to cheer up," Mura said.

She said Shiraishi would have likely gained the victims' trust by convincing them that he understood their desire to die.

"They might have thought he was the only person who would sincerely listen to their problems," she said.

Although Shiraishi was able to exploit social media to target his victims, Mura warned that depressed people need an outlet for their feelings.

"People need a place where they can be heard," she said. "Without it, I'm afraid the number of suicides might even increase."

Tags: suicide in japan, takahiro shiraishi, twitter killer, social media
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo

MOST POPULAR

1

Google arms Pixel 2 against hackers, with a secret chip

2

ATP World Tour Finals: Roger Federer downs Alexander Zverev in 'generation game'

3

Mozilla Firefox is now 'Firefox Quantum' and its faster than ever

4

Android loses out to iOS and Windows in security: Nokia

5

Breastfeeding could prevent risk of eczema in children

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham