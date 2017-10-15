The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 15, 2017 | Last Update : 04:48 PM IST

World, Asia

Taliban rejects Canadian man's allegation of rape, murder, calls it fabricated

REUTERS
Published : Oct 15, 2017, 3:54 pm IST
Updated : Oct 15, 2017, 3:56 pm IST

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid rejected the accusation as propaganda by the Western governments that helped rescue the family.

This still image made from a 2013 video released by the Coleman family shows Caitlan Coleman and her husband, Canadian Joshua Boyle in a militant video given to the family. (Photo: AP)
 This still image made from a 2013 video released by the Coleman family shows Caitlan Coleman and her husband, Canadian Joshua Boyle in a militant video given to the family. (Photo: AP)

Peshawar: A Taliban spokesperson denied on Sunday accusations by a Canadian man that one of his children had been murdered and his wife raped while they were being held captive by militants who kidnapped them in Afghanistan in 2012.

Joshua Boyle and his American wife, Caitlan Coleman, were held by the Haqqani network, a semi-independent wing of the Afghan Taliban, before being rescued by Pakistani troops in northwest Pakistan, near the Afghan border, last week.

Boyle told reporters soon after he, his wife and their three children returned to Canada on Friday that their captors had murdered a fourth child had raped his wife.

Read: Canadian says child killed, US wife raped while in Haqqani captivity

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid rejected that as propaganda by the Western governments that helped rescue the family.

“We strongly reject these fake and fabricated allegations of this Canadian family, now in the hands of the enemy,” he said in a statement sent to media.

“Whatever statement the enemy wants to put in their mouth, the family is forced to make it.”

Boyle called on the Taliban to “provide my family with the justice we deserve”.

Mujahid said the couple was intentionally never separated in order to protect their safety.

He also denied that their child had been murdered, but acknowledged that one child became sick and died.

“We were in a remote areas without access to a doctor and medications that led the loss of the child,” he said.

Three children, all born in captivity, were rescued along with Boyle and Coleman.

The US government calls the Haqqani network “the most lethal and sophisticated insurgent group” in Afghanistan.

Its operational chief, Sirajuddin Haqqani, was named deputy to the Taliban’s newly appointed leader Mullah Akhtar Mohammad Mansour in 2015, cementing the ties between the groups.

The Haqqanis previously held US Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, who was freed in a swap for Taliban prisoners in 2014, and are suspected of holding two professors, an American and an Australian, who were kidnapped outside their university in Kabul in 2016.

A senior Afghan government official told Reuters that American and Afghan special forces launched two unsuccessful raids to try to rescue the professors in Afghanistan, but officials now believe the pair has been taken to Haqqani hideouts over the border in Pakistan.

Tags: taliban, american couple, hostages, haqqani network
Location: Pakistan, Nothwest Border Prov, Peshawar

MOST POPULAR

1

Shanghai Masters: Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal to clinch title

2

UK school allows transgender pupils to stay in girls section

3

Mumbai Police surprises complainant with cake

4

Octopus skin inspires programmable camouflaging material

5

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein ousted by Academy

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Austin City Limits Music Festival 2017 took place in Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. (All Photos: AP)

Austin City Limits Music Festival 2017: Weekend 2 sees Chance, Glass animals perform

The Imilchil Marriage Festival takes place at Imilchil, which is located high up in the lake plateau of the Middle Atlas Mountains in Morocco. The legendary tale of the Imilchil Marriage Festival says there were two young people who fell in love from enemy tribes. Their family would not allow them to marry. Out of grief, they wept bitterly day and night. These tears created two individual lakes. One lake was

Love finds a voice at the Imilchil Marriage Festival in Morocco

Japan's female bodybuilders help break down gender stereotypes in a country obsessed with the

Japan's female bodybuilders stand out in country obsessed with cute

Frankfurt Book Fair is the world's largest trade fair for books, based both on the number of publishing companies participating. France is this year's honorary guest. (Photo: AP)

Book lovers congregate fro 69th Frankfurt Book Fair

Diwali or Deepavali is the Hindu festival of lights celebrated every year in autumn in the northern hemisphere. (Photo: PTI/ AP)

Country immersed in preparations to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights

On 27 November 1895, Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament, giving the largest share of his fortune to a series of prizes. These came to be known as the Nobel Prizes. As described in Nobel's will, one part was dedicated to

Meet the Nobel Laureates of 2017

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham