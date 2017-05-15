The Asian Age | News

Hafiz Saeed spreading terror in name of jihad, says Pakistan

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : May 15, 2017, 12:21 am IST
The Pakistan government also said that lifting house arrest of the JuD chief and his four aides will be a threat to the country.

Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. (Photo: AFP)
Islamabad: Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed and his four aides have been detained for “spreading terrorism in the name of jihad”, Pakistan’s interior ministry has told a judicial review board.

Saeed appeared before the board on Saturday and told it that he had been detained by the Pakistani government in order to stop him for raising voice for Kashmiris.

However, the interior ministry rejected his arguments and told the three-member board that Saeed and his four aides have been detained for “spreading terrorism in the name of jihad”.

Over the weekend, the Federal Review Board (FRB) had adjourned till May 15 the hearing of the house arrest case of Hafiz Saeed. On April 30, the Punjab government had extended detention period for another 90 days.

The JuD chief and his aides had moved the Lahore high court, challenging their house arrests and being added to the fourth schedule. The interior ministry also put the names of 37 of its leaders on the Exit Control List (ECL).

 

