The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 15, 2018 | Last Update : 03:53 PM IST

World, Asia

Air China flight diverted after man holds attendant hostage using fountain pen

AP
Published : Apr 15, 2018, 2:31 pm IST
Updated : Apr 15, 2018, 2:32 pm IST

The airline said police and aviation authorities were handling the matter and refused to provide further information.

The flight had taken off at 8:40 am from the city of Changsha in Hunan province and was scheduled to land in Beijing at 11 am. (Photo: File | Representational)
 The flight had taken off at 8:40 am from the city of Changsha in Hunan province and was scheduled to land in Beijing at 11 am. (Photo: File | Representational)

Beijing: An Air China flight bound for Beijing was diverted to central China on Sunday after a passenger tried to hold a flight attendant hostage using a fountain pen as a weapon, the country’s civil aviation authority said.

All passengers and crew on Flight 1350 made it safely off the plane after it landed in Zhengzhou city at 10 am due to what had earlier been described by authorities as an unspecified “illegal interference.”

The flight had taken off at 8:40 am from the city of Changsha in Hunan province and was scheduled to land in Beijing at 11 am.

The Civil Aviation Authority of China said in a statement on its website that the plane was diverted when a male passenger held a flight attendant hostage. It said only that “the matter was successfully handled” by 1:17 pm but did not provide any details. The alleged hostage-taker’s status was unclear.

In its brief report on the microblog Weibo.com, state broadcaster China Central Television included an image of what appeared to be paramilitary police in combat uniforms and helmets assembled outside a Zhengzhou airport hotel and another image of several ambulances.

The Zhengzhou airport immediately activated emergency measures, its statement said, adding that the passengers who disembarked were in a stable mood and that the airport is operating normally.

The airline said police and aviation authorities were handling the matter and refused to provide further information. It said it was arranging for another plane to pick up the passengers from Zhengzhou.

The Beijing News said on its Weibo page that a passenger described being awoken by a scream coming from the front of the plane and that “nobody knew what was going on.”

The Xiaoxiang Morning Herald quoted a passenger as saying that the disturbance occurred in the first or business class cabins but that the curtains separating those sections from economy class were pulled tightly shut.

She looked out the window and saw many police cars, ambulances and fire engines parked outside the plane as it was landing in Zhengzhou, the newspaper said in a Weibo post. The passenger described seeing armed personnel in camouflage uniforms assembled in two or three rows.

Tags: air china flight, flight attendant taken as hostage, civil aviation authority of china, weibo, zhengzhou airport
Location: China, Peking, Peking

MOST POPULAR

1

October day two box office collection: Varun's film sees growth, earns 7.47cr

2

Saina Nehwal clinch gold in women's singles, PV Sindhu settles for Silver

3

Cobra throwing up eggs when caught in Kerala video goes viral

4

Male stork migrates 14,000 km every year to be with handicapped mate

5

Here are benefits of Padahastasana, as described by PM Modi

more

Editors' Picks

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

more

ALSO FROMLife

From Maheen Khan's Gulabo to Huma Adnan's muted creations and Cheena Chhapra making senior citizens walk on ramp, PFW displayed array of creations and sensibilities. (Photo: AP)

Models adorn traditional designs at Pakistan Fashion Week

Al-Ula, an area rich in archaeological remnants, is seen as a jewel in the crown of future Saudi attractions as the kingdom prepares to issue tourist visas for the first time. (Photo: AFP)

Al-Ula: Saudi Arabia's largest archaeological city

Bullfighting is a 500-year-old tradition brought to the country by Spanish conquistadors.(Photo: AFP)

Crowd gathers to witness bullfighting competition in Mexico

Orthodox Ukrainians flock to churches around the country this week to celebrate Easter, the country's foremost religious celebration. (Photo: AFP)

Orthodox Christians across the globe observe Easter

From first wombat born in forty years in Germany to crash that left circus creatures injured, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

During the festival, people make offerings to honour their departed loved ones and keep them comfortable in the afterlife. (Photo: AFP)

On Tomb Sweeping Day, People in China tend the graves of their departed loved ones

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham