The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 15, 2017 | Last Update : 07:01 PM IST

World, South Asia

8 charged with murder, terrorism over Pakistani student's lynching

AFP
Published : Apr 15, 2017, 6:52 pm IST
Updated : Apr 15, 2017, 6:56 pm IST

At least 65 people have been murdered by vigilantes over blasphemy allegations since 1990.

Policeman inspect Mashal Khan's hostel room. (Photo: AFP)
 Policeman inspect Mashal Khan's hostel room. (Photo: AFP)

Peshawar: Eight Pakistanis involved in the mob lynching of a fellow university student over his liberal views were charged with murder and terrorism on Saturday, court officials said, as condemnation grew.       

Mashal Khan, a journalism student, was stripped, beaten, shot, and thrown from the second floor of his hostel at the Abdul Wali Khan university in the conservative northwestern town of Mardan on Thursday by a large mob.      

So far a total of 12 people have been arrested over the incident and police are hunting for more suspects.       

"Eight students were presented before an anti-terrorism court in Mardan over murder and challenging the writ of the state," public prosecutor Rafiullah Khan told AFP.       

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said Saturday that he was "shocked and saddened", his first statement on Thursday's killing.       

"Let it be known to the perpetrators of this act that the state shall not tolerate citizens taking the law in their own hands," Sharif said.      

"The nation should stand united to condemn this crime and to promote tolerance and rule of law in society," he added.       

Mushtaq Ghani, Information Minister of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said the government had also requested Peshawar High Court to conduct a judicial probe into the incident.       

Graphic video footage from the crime scene showed dozens of men outside the hostel kicking and hurling projectiles at a body sprawled on the ground.      

Rights activists and civil society organisations held small protests in several Pakistani cities Saturday condemning the murder, and the UN in Pakistan released a statement.   

"We urge the authorities to take firm action and bring the perpetuators to speedy justice," said Neil Buhne, United Nations resident coordinator in Pakistan.       

"Pakistan has strong legal institutions and it is unacceptable for anyone to take the law into their own hands," he added.       

The independent Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has urged that all those involved in the lynching be brought to justice.       

"The state's abject failure to protect Mashal Khan's right to life has created great panic and horror among students and academia. Unless all those who played any part in Mashal's brutal murder are brought to justice, such barbarity will only spread," it said.     

However, at Khan's funeral Friday a local mosque Imam who was also Khan's primary school teacher, refused to lead the prayer, Mashal's father Iqbal Shayir told AFP.       

Shayir said he hoped his son's murder would "evoke realisation among people that killing an innocent is a sin".      

Students had previously complained to university authorities about Khan's alleged secular and liberal views and Khan had been in a heated debate during a class the day he was killed.      

Blasphemy is a hugely sensitive charge in conservative Muslim Pakistan, and can carry the death penalty. Even unproven allegations can cause mob lynchings and violence.    

At least 65 people have been murdered by vigilantes over blasphemy allegations since 1990.

Tags: terrorism, pakistani student lynching, mashal khan, murder
Location: Pakistan, Nothwest Border Prov, Peshawar

MOST POPULAR

1

Moto E4 and E4 Plus to come in a premium build and more

2

Singapore Super Series: Sai Praneeth to face Kidambi Srikanth in finals

3

Porn video plays at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro station

4

Leaked Nokia 8 and 9 showcase bezel-less design

5

Man visited by 1,100 men for sex after fake profiles on Grindr

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Worshippers in Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala, Paraguay and Spain walk the streets enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ three days before the resurrection on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Devotees participate in the Good Friday rituals around the world

Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Man photoshops daughter in terrifying places to send a message

Devotees around the world take part in unique Holy Week celebrations before Easter. (Photo: AP)

People take part in Holy Week rituals in Spain, Uruaguay and Guatemala

Thailand celebrates the start of the Buddhist New Year festival with elephants spraying water on tourists. (Photo: AP)

Thailand celebrates Buddhist New Year Songkran with excited tourists

For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Christians around the world celebrate Palm Sunday with diverse traditions

The internet cannot handle Donald Trump and his attempt at building ties with people and so they came up with the most unique way to make fun of him. (Photo: Twitter/Trumpties)

Trump is busy building ties and the internet is having fun with it

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham