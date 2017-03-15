The Asian Age | News

Pak ‘world’s terrorism factory’, has isolated all its minorities: India at UNHRC

Published : Mar 15, 2017, 8:29 pm IST
India also said part of the territories of Jammu and Kashmir remain under the forcible and illegal occupation of Pakistan.

India responded to Pakistan at the 34th session of United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).
Geneva: Slamming Pakistan's intentions of making fallacious references about situation of minorities in India, New Delhi on Wednesday said not only has Islamabad become a terrorism factory but has also alienated its own people through continued mistreatment of religious minorities.

Putting its foot down heavily, India said minorities in the country have been Prime Ministers, Presidents, Vice-Presidents, senior Cabinet Ministers, senior civil servants, cricket team captains, Bollywood superstars, questioning if the minorities of Pakistan claim even a shadow of this.

"Apart from becoming world's terrorism factory, Pakistan has also alienated its own people through continued mistreatment of Hindus, Christians, Shias, Ahmadiyas and other minorities," India responded to Pakistan at the 34th session of United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Reiterating that terrorism is the grossest violation of human rights and should be acknowledged, India said part of the territories of Jammu and Kashmir remain under the forcible and illegal occupation of Pakistan.

"It is unfortunate that in recent times the people of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir have become victims of sectarian conflict, terrorism and extreme economic hardship because of Pakistan's occupation and discriminatory policies," it said.

"Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is administered by a 'deep state' and has become a hub for the global export of terror," it added.

India came down heavily upon its neighbour for nurturing and exporting terror, saying that Pakistan's continuous support for terror groups operating in Jammu and Kashmir is the main challenge to protecting the human rights of citizens in the state.

"Pakistan's selective approach in tackling terror groups operating outside Pakistan and within, despite the numerous solemn promises made underscores the continuing unwillingness to acknowledge the truth," the statement further read.

Urging Pakistan to stop inciting and supporting violence and terrorism in any part of India, New Delhi said Islamabad must rein in its compulsive hostility towards the country. "We also demand that Pakistan must fulfil its obligation to vacate illegal occupation of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir," it said.

