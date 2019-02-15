Pulwama or no Pulwama, China refuses to call Masood Azhar global terrorist

China cooperates with India on trans-border crimes, but continues to back Masood.

The Pulwama attack took place on 14 Feb in J&K. (File Photo)

New Delhi: China has again declined to back India's appeal to list Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the United Nations following Thursday’s Pulwama attack.

However, China and India have held meetings last October strengthening internal security cooperation to combat trans-border crimes.