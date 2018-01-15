The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 15, 2018 | Last Update : 07:22 PM IST

World, Asia

Talks in Myanmar to 'settle issues' on Rohingya return

AFP
Published : Jan 15, 2018, 3:14 pm IST
Updated : Jan 15, 2018, 3:14 pm IST

In December 2017, Bangladeshi officials said they had sent a list of 100,000 names to Myanmar for the first round of repatriation.

Most Rohingya refugees in the Bangladeshi camps also say they will not return to a state where their villages have been torched and where they allege atrocities by the army and ethnic Rakhine locals. (Photo: AFP)
 Most Rohingya refugees in the Bangladeshi camps also say they will not return to a state where their villages have been torched and where they allege atrocities by the army and ethnic Rakhine locals. (Photo: AFP)

Yangon: Talks were held on Monday to "settle issues" over the repatriation of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar, Bangladeshi officials told AFP, as doubts linger over how many of the 655,000 Muslim minority who fled violence are likely to return.

Under diplomatic pressure, Myanmar has vowed to repatriate refugees driven into Bangladesh by an army crackdown in 2017, if they can verify they belong in western Rakhine state.

But aid agencies question how many Rohingya, a Muslim minority reviled inside Myanmar, will be able to prove their residence given the speed of their flight and complexity of their status in Myanmar.

Most Rohingya refugees in the Bangladeshi camps also say they will not return to a state where their villages have been torched and where they allege atrocities by the army and ethnic Rakhine locals.

Officials from the two countries met in Naypyidaw on Monday to "settle issues" related to repatriation, two Bangladeshi officials familiar with the talks told AFP, requesting anonymity and without giving specific details.

The two governments signed an agreement in November paving the way for repatriations from January 23.

The deal applies to Rohingya who fled Myanmar in two major outbreaks of violence since October 2016.

It does not cover an estimated 200,000 Rohingya refugees who were living in Bangladesh prior to that date.

In December 2017, Bangladeshi officials said they had sent a list of 100,000 names to Myanmar for the first round of repatriation.

Myanmar is yet to publicly endorse the list or even confirm it has received the names.

But the country is on track for the January 23 deadline, the state-backed Global New Light of Myanmar reported Monday, adding building work is ongoing at the 124-acre Hla Po Khaung "temporary camp" in Rakhine's Maungdaw district.

Eventually the site "will accommodate about 30,000 people in its 625 buildings" before they can be resettled permanently.

The report did not mention the Rohingya -- who are denigrated by many in Myanmar as "Bengali" immigrants and mostly denied citizenship.

Tens of thousands of Rohingya have languished in squalid IDP camps inside Rakhine after earlier unrest in 2012, raising fears that any returnees from Bangladesh will be thrust into a similar limbo.

Diplomats have also cast doubt on Myanmar's willingness to allow substantial numbers of Rohingya back after an intense army campaign forced over half their number out.

In an unprecedented statement last week, Myanmar's army admitted security forces took part in the extra-judicial killings of 10 Rohingya in their custody at Inn Din village.

Amnesty International called the admission "the tip of the iceberg" of alleged massacres, rapes and arson attacks on Rohingya villages carried out in the weeks after August 25.

Myanmar's army defends its 'clearance operations' as a legitimate response to deadly raids by Rohingya militants.

Tags: rohingya refugees, myanmar, rakhine
Location: Myanmar, Rangoon [Yangon], Rangoon (Yangon)

MOST POPULAR

1

Here's how you can fix the WhatsApp ‘obsolete’ error

2

Finnish firm detects new Intel security flaw

3

Honor 9 Lite first impressions: Honor’s bold midrange fighter

4

SRK recreates #BeMyGuest magic for Dubai tourism

5

‘Sh**hole’ projected on Trump International hotel after controversial remark

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 11' was held in Mumbai on Sunday, with Akshay Kumar being the star attraction. (Photo: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa crowned winner, Salman-Akshay bonding steals the show

Aamir Khan's ambitious tournament to eradicate drought in Maharashtra was launched by eminent personalities in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir launches Satyamev Jayate Water Cup in presence of Fadnavis, Tata, Ambani

Aishwara Rai Bachchan was present at an event in Dubai for a leading interantional watch brand she endroses. (Photo: Instagram/ _aishwaryaraibachchan)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grabs spotlight with her style at Dubai event

A screening of the upcoming adult comedy 'Kaalakaandi' was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

It's show time: Saif's family and other stars watch his quirky act

'Padmavati' actress Deepika Padukone shot with her BFF, her sister Anisha Padukone for a TV show in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika Padukone reveals who her BFF is and it's someone very close to her

Misha Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi as she played at a park in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Misha Kapoor looks adorable as she enjoys her playtime with mother Mira

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham