The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jul 14, 2018 | Last Update : 02:57 AM IST

World, Asia

Sharif, Maryam arrested for graft, sent to prison

AGENCIES
Published : Jul 14, 2018, 1:49 am IST
Updated : Jul 14, 2018, 1:48 am IST

After their arrest they boarded a small, chartered plane bound for Islamabad.

A supporter holds a poster of Nawaz Sharif
 A supporter holds a poster of Nawaz Sharif

Lahore: Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam were arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials on Friday night upon their return to the country after their conviction in one of the three corruption cases against the powerful political family, less than two weeks before the country goes to polls.

The plane carrying Nawaz, the supremo of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), and Maryam landed at Lahore's Allama Iqbal Airport at 9:15 local time, nearly three hours late from the scheduled arrival.

After their arrest they boarded a small, chartered plane bound for Islamabad.

According to media reports, dozens of security officials entered Etihad Airways flight EY243 from Abu Dhabi plane after it landed in Lahore and asked other passengers to leave. The duo's passports were seized and their immigration formalities completed on board the plane. Later they were permitted to meet Begum Shamim Akhtar, Sharif's mother, in the airport's Haj Lounge.

Later, father and daughter duo were transferred to an Islamabad guest house which turned into a subjail. The Islamabad chief commissioner issued a notification declaring Sihala Police Training College Rest House in Islamabad "as sub-jail for keeping the convicted prisoner Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, ex-Prime Minister, and Ms Mariam Nawaz, who have been arrested by NAB authorities, with immediate effect and till further orders."

Nawaz, 68, and Maryam, 44, were convicted by an accountability court in the Avenfield corruption reference last Friday and handed jail sentences of 10 years and seven years, respectively. The former was found guilty of owning assets beyond known income, while his daughter was convicted for aiding and abetting her father in covering up a "conspiracy".

After the verdict was announced, Nawaz and Maryam had said they would return to Pakistan and appeal against the decision.

Nawaz and his party have accused the military of being behind his conviction, saying it is going after the PML-N for its criticism of the security establishment.     

While many have wondered why Nawaz and Maryam returned to Pakistan to go behind bars, reports in Pakistani newspapers suggest that for several weeks the former Prime Minister and his close confidantes met in London to think their strategy through.

Party sources have been quoted as saying that the PML-N's rank and file is united to put up a fight.  

In an interview published just two days before his return, Nawaz revealed why he has been so combative recently and why he does not accept the soft line of reconciliation suggested by his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif.

"The policy of restraint did not bring any positive results. When I said that we will have to take concrete measures and set our own house in order to make the world trust our seriousness, a new game plan was launched, branding my ideas as Dawn leaks," Sharif said as he packed his bags for a one-way ticket home.

Party veterans believe that in the post-election scenario, their narrative will dominate, no matter what the results are. "With Nawaz and Maryam in Rawalpindi, the Parliament will be rocking. Even if we are thrown out of the government, we shall dominate both houses of the Parliament. It will be our time, baby!" says a PML-N senator.

Around 10,000 police officers were deployed in Lahore to maintain law and order.

Nawaz's PML-N party, led by its president Shehbaz, managed to take out a rally despite imposition of Section 144 that bars assembly of more than five people.

PML-N workers joined in the rally from different points in Lahore. Talking to reporters before reaching the airport, Shehbaz said "a sea of people" has turned up today to give historic reception to Nawaz.

"The people of Lahore has given a verdict ahead of July 25 polls," he declared. "I am thankful to the people of Lahore for coming out in such a huge number," he said, adding that the people have rejected the decision of the court to convict Sharif and Maryam.   

Earlier, speaking to the BBC at Abu Dhabi airport as he waited to change planes, Nawaz said: "What credibility will these elections have when the government is taking such drastic action against our people and this crackdown is taking place all over the country?"

Nawaz, who has been one of the country's leading politicians for most of the past 30 years, was disqualified by the Supreme Court last year in the Panama Papers case. Despite that he remains popular, especially in Punjab, the most populous and electorally significant province.

Tags: nawaz sharif, national accountability bureau, mariam nawaz

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Pyaar hi pyaar beshumar ho gaya’: SRK, Aanand L Rai's moment and lovely messages

2

Aishwarya doesn’t give 2 hoots about trolls as she takes Aaradhya to Disneyland Paris

3

Sonali Bendre Behl’s makeover will make you say ‘switch on the sunshine’

4

Ranveer Singh wraps first schedule of Rohit Shetty's Simmba

5

Karan has hilarious caption for throwback picture with Sonakshi, B-town joins in the fun

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities attended a screening of the film ‘Soorma’ held in Mumbai on Thursday evening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Diljit, Chitrangda, Angad-Neha, others watch Soorma pre-'Now Showing'

A screening of the film ‘Soorma’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Soorma: Sachin, Zaheer watch sports drama; Angad, others also in attendance

The team of ‘Dhadak’ promoted the film on the sets of the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Janhvi gets ‘proposed’, Ishaan’s acrobatics, Madhuri-KJo’s moves on show

Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 60th birthday with the entire Kapoor family in Paris on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram)

Kapoor clan celebrates Neetu's 60th b'day in Paris, Alia makes up for absence

The team of upcoming sports drama ‘Gold’ launched a song from the film at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay and Mouni Roy burn the dance floor, team gears up to strike Gold

Akshay Kumar, along with the team of 'Chumbak', unveiled the trailer of this Marathi film, which opened at the MAMI Film Festival.

Akshay Kumar unveils Marathi Talkies MAMI Opening Film Chumbak

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham