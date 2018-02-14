The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Feb 14, 2018 | Last Update : 11:33 AM IST

World, Asia

Calls for Indian intervention threat to sovereignty: Maldives

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 14, 2018, 9:35 am IST
Updated : Feb 14, 2018, 9:40 am IST

The Maldivian defence ministry statement said the Maldives 'firmly believes that India would not act on any such calls.'

The Maldivian government called 'on all parties to refrain from such calls' and reiterated that it had maintained good relations with India since the country declared its independence. (Photo: FIle/AP)
 The Maldivian government called 'on all parties to refrain from such calls' and reiterated that it had maintained good relations with India since the country declared its independence. (Photo: FIle/AP)

New Delhi: Condemning the calls made by the opposition leaders seeking Indian military intervention to resolve the country’s political crisis, Maldives government on Tuesday said that such actions are ‘a threat to nation’s independence and national security’.

A statement issued by the Maldivian Defence Ministry said, “The government views such actions to be irresponsible and intended to cause the citizens of both nations, as well as other stakeholders, to cast doubt upon the excellent relationship India and Maldives have enjoyed for decades.”

Also read: China opposed to India’s military intervention in embattled Maldives

The Maldivian government called “on all parties to refrain from such calls” and reiterated that it had maintained good relations with India since the country declared its independence.

The statement added that the Maldives “firmly believes that India would not act on any such calls.”

However, further in a tone of serving a warning, the statement said, "We would like to assure all our beloved citizens that Maldives does not have to fear for its independence or sovereignty and that the Government would not give any opportunity to anyone to threaten the country's sovereignty.”

Also read: Maldives: Political crisis deepens as govt warns SC against impeachment

Maldives, which has seen a number of political crisis since the ouster of its first democratically-elected president Nasheed in 2012, plunged into a political chaos after the Supreme Court ordered the release of nine imprisoned opposition politicians, maintaining that their trials were "politically motivated and flawed".

The nine political leaders included Nasheed.

Also read: Maldives sends envoys to ‘friendly nations’ amid crisis, India not on list

The Abdulla Yameen government refused to comply with the ruling, which prompted a wave of protests in Maldivian capital, Male.

Following clashes and protests, the Yameen government imposed the emergency.

Tags: india-maldives ties, maldives crisis, indian intervention in maldives, abdulla yameen
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Dunkirk star Harry Styles' LA mansion on the market

2

Indian designer to feature collection in London Fashion Week

3

Ignored by Cong, transgender stands independently for Ludhiana elections

4

Spinal fluid from swindled victims floods Pak medical black market

5

Sui Dhaaga first look: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma transform themselves for film

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The 'Masopust' - or Carnival - in Prague's Zizkov quarter always takes place towards the end of winter. (Photo: AFP)

Prague holds its annual carnival

Rio de Janeiro's top samba schools danced and sang hard Monday as millions of other Brazilians did the same during nationwide Carnival celebrations. (Photo: AFP)

Carnival lights up Rio de Janeiro

Bielsa Carnival is the largest festival in this town, and one of the most traditional festivals across the central Pyrenees of Spain. (Photo: AP)

Spanish village celebrates Bielsa carnival

About 25,000 dancers take part in Bolivia's biggest tourist attraction, which brings as many as half a million people to the sleepy town. (All Photos: AP)

Bolivia's fabled Oruro carnival marches on despite deaths in floods

Brazil’s Carnival preparations see pet owners taking to streets with their four-legged furry friends in ornate costumes. (Photos: AP)

Pooches dress up for Blocao dog carnival at Rio de Janeiro

The celebration of Yemanja in Salvador is considered the unofficial beginning of Carnival in Bahia state. (Photos: AP)

Sea goddess Yemanja is celebrated in Brazil since 16th century

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham