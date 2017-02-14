The Asian Age | News

3 soldiers killed in 'unprovoked' Indian LoC firing killed: Pak

PTI
Published : Feb 14, 2017, 9:37 am IST
 Pak army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Pakistan Army on Tuesday said that three of its soldiers were killed in "unprovoked" firing by Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC), making it the deadliest border clash since General Qamar Javed Bajwa took over the command of country's powerful military.

The incident occurred when India troops resorted to "unprovoked firing on LoC in Thoob sector near Bhimber," army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said.

He said three soldiers who were "critically injured" in the LoC firing have died.

Ghafoor said that Pakistan Army responded effectively to the Indian firing and there were reports of "Indian casualties as well in exchange of fire".

It was the deadliest clash in months since new Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa took over the command of Pakistan's powerful army in November, 2016, from General Raheel Sharif.

Tags: line of control, pakistan army, cross border firing, asif ghafoor
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad, Islamabad

