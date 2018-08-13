The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 13, 2018 | Last Update : 12:17 PM IST

World, Asia

Pakistan releases 30 Indian prisoners in goodwill gesture ahead of Independence Day

PTI
Published : Aug 13, 2018, 12:15 pm IST
Updated : Aug 13, 2018, 12:15 pm IST

Over 470 Indians, including 418 fishermen, are detained in Pakistani jails, as per govt report submitted in country's Supreme Court in July.

Pakistan and India frequently arrest fishermen as there is no clear demarcation of the maritime border in the Arabian Sea and these fishermen do not have boats equipped with the technology to know their precise location. (Representational image)
 Pakistan and India frequently arrest fishermen as there is no clear demarcation of the maritime border in the Arabian Sea and these fishermen do not have boats equipped with the technology to know their precise location. (Representational image)

Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday released 30 Indian prisoners, including 27 fishermen, from jail as a goodwill gesture ahead of the country's Independence Day on Tuesday.

The release of the prisoners "is in line with Pakistan's consistent policy of not politicising humanitarian issues," Foreign Office Spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said in a statement.

The 30 prisoners being set free also include 27 fishermen, it added.

"This is a humanitarian gesture to mark Pakistan's Independence day on August 14," he said.

"It is our hope that the Indian side will also reciprocate in a similar manner," he said.

Over 470 Indians, including 418 fishermen, are detained in Pakistani jails, according to a government report submitted before the country's Supreme Court in July.

On Sunday, it was reported that the fishermen had been arrested by the authorities for allegedly trespassing into Pakistan's territorial waters. They were shifted to Cantonment Railway Station from Karachi's Malir jail and will be taken to Lahore.

The fishermen will be handed over to Indian border officials at Wagah border.

Pakistan and India frequently arrest fishermen as there is no clear demarcation of the maritime border in the Arabian Sea and these fishermen do not have boats equipped with the technology to know their precise location.

Owing to lengthy and slow bureaucratic and legal procedures, the fishermen usually remain in jail for several months but they also periodically set them free as goodwill gesture.

A number of non-governmental organisations in both India and Pakistan have raised the issue, pressing their governments to release the arrested fishermen without delay.

Tags: indian prisoners, indian prisoners in pakistan, prisoners released
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Pakistan’s ‘chaiwala’ MNA-elect turns out to be a millionaire

2

KJo calls Takht K3G of Mughal era, opens on SLB comparison, Ranveer is Dara Shikoh

3

Sonakshi Sinha is 'shocked' no one's offered her dance film yet!

4

England vs India 2nd Test, Day 2: Visitors bowled out for 107 at stumps

5

Slenderman 2018: Social media crowns viral character of controversial suicide game

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The teams of upcoming films were clicked at events in Mumbai on Saturday as the release date near. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priya makes rare appearance for John, Genius couple shares loved-up moments

Shah Rukh Khan lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL2018 and to launch the new team anthem. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event.

CPL 2018: SRK lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Ranveer Singh had an eventful day in Mumbai on Wednesday as he was spotted at multiple locations. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer creates fan frenzy, then storms ramp with Sonakshi, Kiara, others

A prayer meet for businessman Rajan Nanda, who passed away recently, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

After funeral, Bachchans, Kapoors express solidarity with Nanda family

The last rites of businessman Rajan Nanda, who was Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s father-in-law, were held in New Delhi on Monday. (Photos: PTI)

Aishwarya, Abhishek, Kapoors pay last respects to Shweta’s father-in-law

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham