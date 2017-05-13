The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 13, 2017 | Last Update : 04:42 AM IST

World, Asia

Narendra Modi forges ‘chai bond’ with Sri Lanka

PTI
Published : May 13, 2017, 3:24 am IST
Updated : May 13, 2017, 3:24 am IST

Prime Minister Modi has often recalled his days as a tea-seller while addressing gatherings in India and abroad.

PM Narendra Modi with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena at Buddhist Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy in Sri Lanka. (Photo: AP)
 PM Narendra Modi with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena at Buddhist Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy in Sri Lanka. (Photo: AP)

Dickoya, Sri Lanka: “I have a special association with tea” was how Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an instant connect with the Tamil community members here in the tea-growing Central Province of Sri Lanka.

Mr Modi, in his address, lauded the Ceylon Tea, saying it was world famous but what was lesser known was the sweat and labour behind it. “You and I have something in common. I have a special association with tea,” Mr Modi said. “Chai pe Charcha or discussions over tea is mark of deep respect for dignity and integrity of honest labour,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi has often recalled his days as a tea-seller while addressing gatherings in India and abroad.

The PM also visited Sri Lanka’s iconic Buddhist Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy and offered floral prayers. Mr Modi, who is here on a two-day trip, went around the Sri Dalada Maligawa temple, an architectural wonder housing shared religious heritage.

“Blessed to be at the Sri Dalada Maligawa Temple in Kandy. This is a centre of immense spiritual importance,” Mr Modi said in a tweet. “PM @narendramodi at the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy. Offered floral prayers in sanctum of Sri Dalada Maligawa Temple,” tweeted Gopal Baglay, spokesperson with the ministry of external affairs. “An architectural wonder housing shared religious heritage,” Mr Baglay tweeted.

The Sri Dalada Maligawa temple or the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic is located in the royal palace complex of the former Kingdom of Kandy, which houses the relic of the tooth of the Buddha. The actual chamber in which the tooth relic is kept is known as “Handun Kunama”. The PM also said Sinhala and Tamil communities in Sri Lanka should strengthen unity and harmony as he assured India’s full support to the steps taken by Colombo to improve the living conditions of minority Tamils in the country.

“Diversity calls for celebration and not confrontation. Sinhala and Tamil people and languages existed harmoniously,” Mr Modi told the Tamils of Indian origin in Dickoya town in the tea growing Central Province of Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka is still recovering from the wounds of a nearly three-decade long bloody civil war between the government and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, which fought to create an independent Tamil state in the north and the east of the island.

Tags: narendra modi, tamil community members, ceylon tea

MOST POPULAR

1

Al-Qaeda in Yemen to reward AK-47 for first prize winner of its quiz

2

Sarkar 3 movie review: Political mishap of a film

3

South Korean prez Moon Jae-In scraps history textbooks introduced by Park admin

4

Once male officer, Argentina’s first transgender police chief takes charge

5

Poster of Pope Francis kissing a devil-like Trump appears in Rome

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham