The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 12, 2017 | Last Update : 05:10 PM IST

World, Asia

Bangladesh condemns US subway attack as suspect transpires its own national

AP
Published : Dec 12, 2017, 5:02 pm IST
Updated : Dec 12, 2017, 5:04 pm IST

Bangladesh Police said they are unauthorised to comment on the suspect, identified as Akayed Ullah, a 27-year-old Bangladeshi immigrant.

Law enforcement officials said the accused had looked at IS group propaganda online and told investigators he was retaliating against US military aggression, but had no direct contact with the group. (Photo: File)
 Law enforcement officials said the accused had looked at IS group propaganda online and told investigators he was retaliating against US military aggression, but had no direct contact with the group. (Photo: File)

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s government condemned an attack on New York City's subway system, as it emerged that the suspect is an immigrant from the South Asian nation.

"Bangladesh is committed to its declared policy of 'Zero Tolerance' against terrorism, and condemns terrorism and violent extremism in all forms or manifestations anywhere in the world, including Monday morning's incident in New York City," the government said in a statement.

Police in Bangladesh said on Tuesday that they were not in a position to comment on the suspect, identified by US authorities as Akayed Ullah, a 27-year-old Bangladeshi immigrant.

Ullah is accused of strapping a crude pipe bomb to his body and detonating it during rush hour Monday in an attack in which only he was seriously wounded.

Ullah arrived in the United States in 2011 and the Department of Homeland Security said he's a lawful permanent resident of the US who was living in Brooklyn.

He came to the US on a visa issued to him based on a family connection to a US citizen.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, Law enforcement officials familiar with the investigation said Ullah had looked at Islamic State group propaganda online and told investigators he was retaliating against US military aggression, but had no direct contact with the group.

Ullah's family in the US said in a statement that it was heartbroken and deeply saddened by the suffering the attack has caused.

Bangladesh, a Muslim-majority country governed by largely secular laws, has struggled with a rise in radical Islam over the last few years.

In July 2016, the country was shocked when five young men belonging to the domestic militant group Jumatul Mujahedeen Bangladesh, or JMB attacked a popular restaurant frequented by foreigners and wealthy Bangladeshis and left 20 hostages, including 17 foreigners, dead.

During the attack the men sprayed bullets and threw grenades, and slaughtered the hostages.

But even before that smaller attacks had been taking place targeting secular academics, atheist bloggers and members of the country's tiny Hindu minority and foreigners.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for most of those attacks, including the one at the restaurant, but the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has denied that the Sunni extremist group has any presence in the impoverished country.

The government has blamed the attacks on local radical groups.

In 2016, the government has reinforced a crackdown to crush Islamist militants and killed dozens of suspects, including some accused of being the masterminds of the restaurant attack.

Tags: us subway blast, islamic state, donald trump, sheikh hasina
Location: Bangladesh, Dhaka, Dhaka

MOST POPULAR

1

Ice Age fossils, including mammoth, found at LA subway extension work

2

Wield the wand: Day-long convention of magicians in Thane to push for status of 'art'

3

Ookla report assigns 109th rank to India in world mobile internet speed

4

PSL spot-fixing row: PCB bans Nasir Jamshed for a year

5

Heartbreaking video shows boy pleading to be left alone by bullies

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars, especially the actresses, turned up in their fashionable best at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town's leading ladies up the glamour quotient at awards show

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham