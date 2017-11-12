The Asian Age | News

Tighten security as foreign spy agency plans to kill Hafiz Saeed : Pak to Punjab govt

PTI
Published : Nov 12, 2017, 10:43 am IST
Updated : Nov 12, 2017, 10:45 am IST

Pakistan has asked the Punjab home department to ensure foolproof security for the Jamat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief.

Hafiz Saeed has been under house arrest in Lahore since January 30. (Photo: File)
 Hafiz Saeed has been under house arrest in Lahore since January 30. (Photo: File)

Lahore: Pakistani authorities have written to the Punjab home department asking it to take stringent measures for the security of detained Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed, claiming a "foreign intelligence agency" had planned to kill him.

In the letter, the National Counter Terrorism Authority said the foreign spy agency had paid Rs 80 million to two activists of a banned outfit for the assassination of Saeed.

It asked the Punjab home department to ensure foolproof security for the Jamat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief.

Saeed has been under house arrest in Lahore since January 30 under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

The home department in October had extended his detention for another 30 days (till November 26) under public safety law.

The department's notification had said, "There is apprehension that Saeed shall create a law and order situation upon release".

The JuD has already been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014. The JuD chief carries a reward of USD 10 million announced by the US for his role in terror activities.

