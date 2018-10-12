The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 12, 2018 | Last Update : 09:02 PM IST

World, Asia

UN chief Antonio Guterres visits Indonesian city hit by quake, tsunami

AFP
Published : Oct 12, 2018, 6:50 pm IST
Updated : Oct 12, 2018, 6:55 pm IST

The 7.5-magnitude quake and wall of water that tore through Palu killed more than 2,000 and left thousands more missing, presumed dead.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla toured Balaroa, where barely a vertical structure remained. (Photo: Twitter | @antonioguterres)
 United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla toured Balaroa, where barely a vertical structure remained. (Photo: Twitter | @antonioguterres)

Palu: Thousands of survivors of a devastating quake-tsunami prayed Friday by the shores of disaster-struck Palu, as the UN chief praised their "resilience" during a tour of the devastated Indonesian city.

The 7.5-magnitude quake and wall of water that tore through the city on Sulawesi island on September 28 killed more than 2,000 and left thousands more missing, presumed dead. 

Entire villages were sucked into the earth at hard-hit areas like Balaroa, when soil turned to mush under the force of the quake. 

Rescue teams scoured the wreckage for a fortnight before calling off the search for the dead, acknowledging as many as 5,000 missing people would never be found. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla toured Balaroa, where barely a vertical structure remained. 

"For those who have lost their family members, their friends, I want to express my deep condolences. Our hearts are broken by what has happened, but we are in full solidarity with Sulawesi and with Indonesia," Kalla said. 

In a separate Twitter post, accompanied by an image of Guterres surveying a vista of destruction, he said: "Your strength and resilience are remarkable."

 

Guterres and Kalla also spoke with officials running the recovery effort, and survivors being treated at an outdoor tent hospital and evacuation centre. 

"I have been living in this shelter for two weeks, ever since that night," 53-year-old Sarina told AFP as Guterres and Kalla inspected an evacuation centre.

Many Indonesian go by one name. 

"I hope the government can provide us a place to live, because I can't go home. My house, my belongings, are all gone. I only have the clothes on my back." 

Nearly 90,000 people were displaced by the quake, forcing them into evacuation centres across the rubble-strewn city. Officials said it could be two years before all the homeless are found permanent accommodation.

Aid groups say a dearth of clean drinking water and medical supplies remains a very real concern for 200,000 people in urgent need in Palu.

Donations have begun pouring into the coastal city of 350,000 after a slow start which saw Indonesia criticised for stalling the flow of relief supplies. Getting vital supplies to affected areas has proved challenging as flights into Palu remain limited by its small airport, and overland travel is slow.

Indonesia initially refused international help, saying the army had the situation in hand. But four days later, as the picture became clearer, President Joko Widodo reluctantly agreed to allow in overseas aid.

The focus has shifted to the recovery effort.

But the memory of the dead and missing remains raw. Many families never found their loves ones. Rescuers struggled to retrieve the dead, the grim job compounded as mud hardened and bodies decomposed in the tropical heat.

The government had declared that the worst-hit areas would be sealed off, effectively becoming mass graves. Monuments and parks are planned to remember untold numbers of victims buried by soil and rubble in Palu.

But in a debris-strewn clearing by Palu Bay, thousands gathered Friday before sundown for an emotional prayer service to remember those lost. Just a fortnight earlier, an 11-metre wave roared into the bay at the very same spot, obliterating the foreshore and crashing onward into the city.

"I prayed that this disaster will end soon," said Rostin Timaloto, a 58-year-old woman. "Only by the grace of God can this ordeal end."

Tags: indonesia earthquake, indonesia earthquake aftermath, palu, antonio guterres
Location: Indonesia, Sulawesi Tengah, Palu

MOST POPULAR

1

Investor wealth shoots up by Rs 2.98 lakh crore as stocks rally

2

Facebook says it purged more than 800 spam accounts, pages

3

Nana’s friend Anil Kapoor on #MeToo: Girls are superior, all happenings are fantastic

4

Google to explain delay in disclosing vulnerability

5

Hindu, Jewish community to celebrate Diwali, Chanukah together in Chicago

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

It was Bachchan power on Wednesday as the members of the ‘First family’ stepped out for two separate events. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Jaya, Big B for Shweta’s venture, Aishwarya, Abhishek, Aaradhya back team

Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor and other Bollywood stars spotted at the Mumbai airport. The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , Janhvi Kapoor snapped in the city. Check out such more pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: SRK, Kajol, Aish, Janhvi put their fashionable foot forward

Promotions galore: B-Town stars of upcoming films were seen at events related to their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Parineeti, Ayushmann, Jalebi duo, keep buzz high for their ventures

Moving on: Arbaaz Khan seems to giving more hints of making it official with Giorgia Andriani, while Malaika Arora Khan bonded with Arhaan on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram/ Viral Bhayani)

Arbaaz-Giorgia gush over each other after ramp show, Malaika takes son out

Stylish foot forward: B-Town stars came out dressed in their best at an awards show for a leading fashion magazine. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Sonakshi, Disha, Vicky, Aditi, others spread dazzle with their style

Simpletons turn millionaires: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, who played common man, in ‘Sui Dhaaga’, were ecstatic and celebrated the success of the

Band, Baaja without Baraat for Anushka, Varun as Sui Dhaaga hits bull’s-eye

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham