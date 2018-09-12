The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 12, 2018 | Last Update : 04:32 PM IST

World, Asia

‘Even dog wouldn’t eat’, airline removes nuts after Sri Lanka Prez’s rage

AFP
Published : Sep 12, 2018, 3:53 pm IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2018, 3:53 pm IST

'I want to know who authorised the purchase of these nuts,' the President told a meeting of farmers.

'Returning from Kathmandu, I was served some cashews on board a Sri Lankan flight, but it was so bad even a dog wouldn’t eat it,' Sirisena said. (Photo: File)
 'Returning from Kathmandu, I was served some cashews on board a Sri Lankan flight, but it was so bad even a dog wouldn’t eat it,' Sirisena said. (Photo: File)

Colombo: Sri Lanka’s national airline said Wednesday it has stopped serving cashews after the country’s President flew into a rage over nuts served to him on a flight to Colombo.

“Returning from Kathmandu, I was served some cashews on board a Sri Lankan flight, but it was so bad even a dog wouldn’t eat it,” Maithripala Sirisena said on Monday.

 “I want to know who authorised the purchase of these nuts,” the President told a meeting of farmers.

An airline spokesman said it has responded by clearing its stock of cashews -- only served in business class -- and would change its Dubai-based supplier.

This is not the first time that airline nuts have prompted outrage.

In 2014 a South Korean heiress famously ordered a Korean Air plane back to its gate to eject a cabin crew member after she was served nuts still in their packet.

Last month Colombo renewed its search for an equity investor in the loss-making and heavily indebted Sri Lankan after the International Monetary Fund warned that the airline was dragging the country’s economy down.

In May last year, attempts to privatise the carrier collapsed after a US private equity firm withdrew its bid for a 49-per cent stake.

The airline was profitable before Mahinda Rajapakse, when he was president, cancelled a management agreement with Emirates in 2008 following a personal dispute.

The carrier had refused to bump fare-paying passengers and give their seats to Rajapakse’s family.

Rajapakse removed the Emirates-appointed chief executive of Sri Lankan and made his brother-in-law Nishantha Wickremasinghe head of the company.

Wickremasinghe is now under investigation for corruption and mismanagement.

Tags: maithripala sirisena, korean air, imf, mahinda rajapakse, emirates
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo

MOST POPULAR

1

Tiger breaks silence on Hrithik-Disha controversy, reacts to SOTY 2 no-kissing clause

2

Watch: This Odisha cop controls traffic with his dance moves

3

This Indian billionaire is hiring 12 staffers to help daughter study at UK university

4

Tamannaah reveals why Baahubali 3 won't happen, opens up on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

5

Bible prophecy: First red heifer born in 2,000 years, signals end of days

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars were spotted at events in Mumbai on Tuesday as their upcoming films gear up for release. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid-Shraddha's cool grooves, Varun-Anushka seek Ganesha’s blessings

B-Town stars of upcoming films were spotted at events related to their ventures in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina backs Love Sonia; Anushka, Varun, Pataakha, Mitron stars promote

Akshay Kumar celebrated his birthday by greeting his fans and receiving messages from close ones in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Twinkle’s lovely message, name for hubby Akshay Kumar as he turns 51 in style

Bollywood stars were spotted at various events for their respective upcoming films in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda-Varun to 'Fry' your 'Day', Anurag, Aayush go out for their films too

With ‘Paltan’ releasing on Friday, the makers held a screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Sonakshi support brothers, Arjun with kids, John, others watch Paltan

Several Bollywood stars were present at an exhibition for female entrepreneurs held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Smriti Irani, others star lend support to women power

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham