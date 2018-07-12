The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jul 12, 2018 | Last Update : 08:10 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  This presents a fine opportunity for both sides to flex their muscles ahead of next year’s mega ICC Cricket World Cup. (Photo: AP) LIVE| England vs India, 1st ODI: Hosts lose Morgan, 4 wickets down
 
World, Asia

Thai cave rescue almost ended in tragedy with 20 rescuers still inside

AFP
Published : Jul 12, 2018, 6:32 pm IST
Updated : Jul 12, 2018, 6:31 pm IST

Soon after last 4 boys, coach were out, pumps failed in area between 2 chambers, filling them with water as 20 rescuers remained inside.

By the time the last diver was out the water was already at head level, almost to the point where he needed an oxygen tank. (Photo: File/AP)
 By the time the last diver was out the water was already at head level, almost to the point where he needed an oxygen tank. (Photo: File/AP)

Chiang Rai: The water pumps failed, and Commander Chaiyananta Peeranarong heard shouts of alarm as the final stage of an unprecedented operation to rescue 12 Thai boys and their coach from a flooded cave almost tipped into disaster.

The former Navy SEAL, 60, says he was the last to leave the Tham Luang cave after the 12 "Wild Boars" and their football coach were was safely extracted in a three-day operation that ended on Tuesday in jubilation.

But the mission, which leaned on the expertise of elite foreign divers and Thai Navy SEALs, nearly turned into a calamity.

Shortly after the last four boys and the 25-year-old coach were brought out Tuesday late afternoon, the water pumps failed in an area between two chambers, filling them with water as 20 rescuers remained inside.

"Suddenly the Australian guy who was overseeing that area started shouting that the water pump had stopped working," Chaiyananta told AFP.

"If you didn't use the water pump in that location, you could only come out with an oxygen tank," he said, adding the remaining people did not have diving gear to hand.

"By the time the last diver was out the water was already at head level, almost to the point where he needed an oxygen tank."

Heavy rains had flooded the Tham Luang cave blocking the football team in after they first entered on June 23.

Thailand's junta leader Prayut Chan-O-Cha on Tuesday said the boys were given a "minor tranquiliser" to keep them calm.

But Chaiyananta, whose job was to help transfer the kids along between chambers two and three, said they were all "sleeping" on the harrowing journey out.

"We just needed them to know how to breathe and not panic in the water," he said.

Footage released by the SEAL team showed seemingly prone boys -- at least one in full diving mask and wetsuit -- being stretchered along the jagged passageways.

Doctors, divers and other rescuers were posted along the twisting corridors monitoring the boys as they were passed through using a system of ropes, pulleys and rubber piping.

Fraught With Danger

Two days before the dramatic rescue bid began, another retired SEAL, Saman Kunan, died trying to set up oxygen tanks in a flooded tunnel.

Saman's death, the only casualty in the operation, was widely mourned.

"I want this warm hug once again," his widow Valeepoan said on Instagram, posting a photo of her and Saman embracing.

Also Read: 'When I wake up, who will I kiss?': Wife of departed Thai navy diver

The world held its breath over the three days it took to retrieve the Wild Boars.

All are recovering at a hospital in northern Thailand's Chiang Rai province, where video showed several of them in seemingly good spirits, waving and flashing peace signs to the camera.

Three of the 12 boys are seen recovering on hospital beds after their successful rescue from the Tham Luang cave complex. (Photo: AP)Three of the 12 boys are seen recovering on hospital beds after their successful rescue from the Tham Luang cave complex. (Photo: AP)

The exact mechanics of the rescue bid were closely guarded during the operation, but details have since dribbled out.

Experts say the divers brought a variety of skills, including the ability to install guide lines that help in low visibility, and previous experience in international operations.

But one man has emerged as a pivotal figure in the most unlikely of rescues -- Australian diver and anaesthetist Richard "Harry" Harris.

Without him "this mission may not have succeeded", the Thai rescue chief, Narongsak Osottanakorn, told reporters late Wednesday.

Tags: thai boys trapped in cave, wild boars team, rescue mission, tham luang cave
Location: Thailand, Chiang Mai, Chiang Mai

MOST POPULAR

1

Aishwarya doesn’t give 2 hoots about trolls as she takes Aaradhya to Disneyland Paris

2

Sonali Bendre Behl’s makeover will make you say ‘switch on the sunshine’

3

Ranveer Singh wraps first schedule of Rohit Shetty's Simmba

4

Karan has hilarious caption for throwback picture with Sonakshi, B-town joins in the fun

5

Watch: Janhvi seeks blessings for Dhadak at Tirumala Tirupati temple with family

more

Editors' Picks

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

more

ALSO FROMLife

The 2018 edition had a horology theme that saw revellers incorporate timepiece designs into their outfits (Photo: AFP)

Annual race in Durban sees visitors mixing African tradition with high fashion in outfits

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

The festival aims to change perceptions of the art form as an occupation associated with amateurs. (Photo: AP)

People flock to Israel's Rehovot for living statues festival

Massive men walk around the lawn turned into a wrestling ring to the tune of traditional music, their torsos slathered in olive oil, for an annual festival that blends the traditions of ancient Greece and more modern times. (Photo: AP)

Traditional oil wrestling competition held in Greek village of Sochos

The annual 3-day festival features the cultural traditions of 14 ethnic tribes in Marsabit county to promote tourism and build better relationship between tribes. (Photo: AFP)

Kenya: Marsabit holds annual culture festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham