Pakistan capable of dealing with any threat: Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asif dismissed India’s accusations that the Mr Jadhav’s death sentence was “premeditated murder”.

Islamabad: After New Delhi warned Islamabad to consider the consequences on bilateral ties if Kulbhushan Jadhav is hanged, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Pakistan’s armed forces are fully capable and prepared to respond to any spectrum of threat.

“The nation has full trust in the country’s armed forces,” he said.

Hitting out at New Delhi during a Senate briefing, Mr Asif said Pakistan had followed “due legal process” in prosecuting Mr Jadhav.

“There was nothing in the (legal) proceedings that was against the law,” the minister said. “The trial went on for three months.”

He added that Mr Jadhav has the right to appeal against his death sentence within 60 days.