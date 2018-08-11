The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Aug 11, 2018 | Last Update : 08:18 PM IST

World, Asia

11-yr-old Thai bride returns from Malaysia after outcry over marriage to 41-yr-old

AFP
Published : Aug 11, 2018, 7:42 pm IST
Updated : Aug 11, 2018, 7:42 pm IST

The 11-year-old is believed to be the trader’s third wife.

Malaysian activists in the multiethnic and predominantly Muslim country say some 16,000 girls below the age of 15 are already married. (Photo: AP | Representational)
 Malaysian activists in the multiethnic and predominantly Muslim country say some 16,000 girls below the age of 15 are already married. (Photo: AP | Representational)

Bangkok: An 11-year-old child bride returned to Thailand this week after widespread outcry over her marriage to a Malaysian man 30 years her senior, an official told AFP on Saturday.

Malaysian Muslims below the age of 16 are allowed to wed with the permission of religious courts but the union between the girl and the 41-year-old trader went viral on social media and reignited calls to end child marriage.

The ceremony took place in June over the border in Thailand’s Muslim-majority south in Narathiwat province, where the girl returned to Wednesday after “immense pressure from Malaysian media”, the provincial governor Suraporn Prommool said.

The 11-year-old is believed to be the trader’s third wife.

Suraporn said she is undergoing mental health counselling because of the intense level of attention.

He added that the marriage was not recognised under Buddhist-majority Thailand’s civil law but it took place under the auspices of an Islamic council in Narathiwat and that her parents gave consent.

“We cannot do anything (to annul the marriage) because they married under the religious law,” he said.

The trader, however, could face six months in jail if it is found that he did not get permission in Malaysia.

The 11-year-old was born in Thailand to parents who labour in Malaysia’s vast rubber plantations and Suraporn said she doesn’t speak Thai well.

Malaysian activists in the multiethnic and predominantly Muslim country say some 16,000 girls below the age of 15 are already married.

A representative of the United Nations children’s agency UNICEF has condemned the case as “shocking and unacceptable” and called on the new government to ban child marriage.

Tags: child marriage, unicef, thailand's civil law
Location: Thailand, Bangkok, Bangkok

MOST POPULAR

1

Sonakshi Sinha is 'shocked' no one's offered her dance film yet!

2

England vs India 2nd Test, Day 2: Visitors bowled out for 107 at stumps

3

Slenderman 2018: Social media crowns viral character of controversial suicide game

4

New ancient Egyptian Sphinx discovered buried near Valley of the Kings

5

Actress Sara Khan posts bikini pictures online, trolls demand she change religion

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Shah Rukh Khan lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL2018 and to launch the new team anthem. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event.

CPL 2018: SRK lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Ranveer Singh had an eventful day in Mumbai on Wednesday as he was spotted at multiple locations. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer creates fan frenzy, then storms ramp with Sonakshi, Kiara, others

A prayer meet for businessman Rajan Nanda, who passed away recently, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

After funeral, Bachchans, Kapoors express solidarity with Nanda family

The last rites of businessman Rajan Nanda, who was Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s father-in-law, were held in New Delhi on Monday. (Photos: PTI)

Aishwarya, Abhishek, Kapoors pay last respects to Shweta’s father-in-law

The team of ‘Helicoper Eela’ launched the trailer of the film on lead actress Kajol’s birthday in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dual celebration for Kajol, Ajay as they come together with Helicopter Eela team

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham