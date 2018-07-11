The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jul 11, 2018 | Last Update : 10:49 AM IST

World, Asia

Will not easily give in to India's demand to deport Zakir Naik: Malaysian PM

PTI
Published : Jul 11, 2018, 9:50 am IST
Updated : Jul 11, 2018, 9:48 am IST

Mahathir said the cleric would not be handed over to Indian authorities as he had been granted Malaysian permanent resident status.

Zakir has accused the media in India of subjecting him to a campaign of vilification over the past two years. (Photo: FIle)
 Zakir has accused the media in India of subjecting him to a campaign of vilification over the past two years. (Photo: FIle)

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Tuesday said his government would not give in easily to India's demand to deport the controversial Muslim preacher Zakir Naik for alleged terror activities and money laundering, according to a media report.

Three days after meeting Naik, wanted in India for alleged terror activities and money laundering, the Malaysian prime minister said his government would always ensure it looked into all factors before responding to any demand, the New Straits Times reported.

"We do not easily follow the demands of others. We must look at all factors before we respond," Mahathir said in his first public remarks since on Naik since he met the firebrand cleric on Saturday.

"Otherwise, someone will become a victim," the Malaysian Prime Minister said.

Responding to questions on Naik, who is has permanent resident status in Malaysia, and India's request to have him extradited, Mahathir said his government would always ensure it looked into all factors before responding to any demand.

Mahathir last week said the cleric would not be handed over to Indian authorities as he had been granted Malaysian permanent resident status.

The prime minister said Zakir, who left India in 2016, would be allowed to stay in the country as long as he was not creating any problem.

However, the decision did not sit well with several groups, who insisted the government return Zakir to India following his alleged tendencies to make racial and religiously insensitive statements, the report said.

India had made a formal extradition request to Malaysia for Naik's deportation after accusing him of inciting youngsters to commit terror activities through his hate speeches.

A strategist of Malaysia's ruling Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) had also defended Prime Minister Mahathir's decision not deport Naik to India, saying doing so would be akin to deporting Uighur Muslims to China.

PPBM strategist Rais Hussin said he personally could see no wrong in Naik's activities and speeches.

Deporting him would be akin to deporting Uighur Muslims to China, he said, referring to China pressing Malaysia for the extradition of 11 Uighur men who entered Malaysia illegally last year after their dramatic escape from a jail in Thailand last year.

Zakir has also accused the media in India of subjecting him to a campaign of vilification over the past two years. He has also pledged to expose fake news about him soon.

Naik is being probed under terror and money laundering charges by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The NIA had first registered a case against Naik under anti-terror laws in 2016 for allegedly promoting enmity between different religious groups.

Naik is also under investigation for issuing alleged hate speeches that inspired a deadly terror attack on a popular cafe in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh in 2016.

Tags: mahathir mohamad, zakir naik, terror activities, money laundering, parti pribumi bersatu malaysia
Location: Malaysia, Wilayah Persekutuan, Kuala Lumpur

MOST POPULAR

1

Sonali Bendre Behl’s makeover will make you say ‘switch on the sunshine’

2

Ranveer Singh wraps first schedule of Rohit Shetty's Simmba

3

Karan has hilarious caption for throwback picture with Sonakshi, B-town joins in the fun

4

Watch: Janhvi seeks blessings for Dhadak at Tirumala Tirupati temple with family

5

It’s a wrap: Emraan, Rishi Kapoor and team complete Drishyam director’s Body

more

Editors' Picks

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

The festival aims to change perceptions of the art form as an occupation associated with amateurs. (Photo: AP)

People flock to Israel's Rehovot for living statues festival

Massive men walk around the lawn turned into a wrestling ring to the tune of traditional music, their torsos slathered in olive oil, for an annual festival that blends the traditions of ancient Greece and more modern times. (Photo: AP)

Traditional oil wrestling competition held in Greek village of Sochos

The annual 3-day festival features the cultural traditions of 14 ethnic tribes in Marsabit county to promote tourism and build better relationship between tribes. (Photo: AFP)

Kenya: Marsabit holds annual culture festival

Farmers participate in the race in the belief that participation before ploughing their fields will bring good rain and a better harvest. (Photo: AFP)

Bengal: Farmers take part in a bull race during monsoon festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham