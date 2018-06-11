At SCO, Modi sends clear signal that India can’t join China’s BRI

Mega projects need to respect sovereignty of all countries, says Modi.

New Delhi/Qingdao: Despite committing to several connectivity initiatives, India on Sunday was also the only nation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in the Chinese city of Qingdao which refused to endorse China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). In a veiled but clear reference to BRI, also known as the One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that mega-connectivity projects “must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of countries and assured India’s full support to initiatives which ensure inclusivity. A declaration issued at the end of the two-day SCO summit — signed by leaders of the eight member-countries, including Mr Modi — said Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have been “reaffirming their support for the Belt and Road Initiative” of China.

With the SCO also resolving to fight terrorism, separatism and extremism and calling for a unified global counter-terrorism front under the coordination of the United Nations, Prime Minister Modi on Sunday termed Afghanistan as an “unfortunate example” of the effect of the extremism and terrorism. Later, in a much-watched moment, Mr Modi and Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain exchanged pleasantries after a press conference by the leaders of the eight-nation bloc. The two leaders shook hands and exchanged pleasantries at the end of the media briefing addressed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

India has been severely critical of the Belt and Road Initiative, the pet project of President Xi Jinping, as the $50-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is a part of BRI, passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). India says it cannot accept a project that ignores its core concern on sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In his address, in the presence of President Xi, Mr Modi said India’s commitment to connectivity projects was reflected in its involvement in International North-South Corridor project, development of Chabahar port and the Ashgabat agreement. “Connectivity with neighbouring countries is India’s priority. We welcome connectivity projects which are sustainable and efficient and which respect territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries,” he said. Mr Modi elaborated on the word “secure”, saying it stood for security, economy, connectivity, unity, respect (for national sovereignty and territorial integrity), and the environment.

On BRI, the Qingdao declaration said: “The member states express appreciation for the joint efforts taken towards its implementation, including efforts to coordinate the development of the Eurasian Economic Union and the BRI and call for using the potential of the regional countries, international organisations and multilateral associations to create a broad, open, mutually beneficial and equal partnership in the SCO space.”

In his address, President Xi also talked about BRI, and said: “All parties will continue to work in line with the principle of mutual benefit to improve regional economic cooperation arrangements, enhance the Belt and Road cooperation and complementarity of our respective development strategies.” Backing the BRI, Pakistan’s President Mamnoon Hussain said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, has boosted Pakistan’s economy. The need to “stabilise the energy market” globally was also apparently discussed at the summit.

On the issue of terrorism, Mr Modi said: “Afghanistan is an unfortunate example of the effect of extremism and terrorism. I hope the bold initiatives towards peace taken by President Ghani will be respected by all parties.” It is “our common responsibility to ensure that reasons that had threatened Afghanistan’s sovereignty, security and democracy in the past are not repeated”, he added.

“The member states strongly condemn all forms of terrorism and consider it necessary to make efforts to promote the creation of a unified global counterterrorism front with the central coordinating role of the UN on the basis of international law, without politicisation or double standards,” the Qingdao declaration said. The SCO leaders also adopted a Joint Appeal to Youth, in which they appealed to youths not to get influenced by extremist ideologies. “The member states have noted the importance of combining the efforts of the international community in countering attempts to involve young people in the activities of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups,” it added.

The exchange of pleasantries and a handshake between Mr Modi and Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain was one of the summit’s striking visuals. India-Pakistan ties have hit rock-bottom in the past few years after the Pathankot and Uri terror attacks, with heavy firing at the Line of Control and international border in J&K.

Soft power, tourism and showcasing the rich culture of member countries also featured during the summit. Mr Modi said India’s foreign tourism from SCO countries just constitute six per cent, which he said could easily be doubled. “Increasing awareness of our shared cultures can help boost this number. We will organise a SCO food festival and a Buddhist festival in India,” he said.

Mr Modi also held separate bilateral talks with the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia on the sidelines of the SCO summit to further strengthen India’s ties with the three resource-rich countries. Of the three, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are SCO members.