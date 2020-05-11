Tuesday, May 12, 2020 | Last Update : 04:25 PM IST

49th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

71,339

571

Recovered

23,033

484

Deaths

2,310

16

Maharashtra234014786868 Gujarat85422780513 Tamil Nadu8002205153 Delhi7639251286 Rajasthan40352362115 Madhya Pradesh37851747221 Uttar Pradesh3573175880 West Bengal2063499190 Andhra Pradesh2051105646 Punjab187716831 Telangana127580130 Karnataka90442631 Jammu and Kashmir87942710 Bihar7613776 Haryana73033711 Kerala5204894 Odisha437683 Chandigarh187283 Jharkhand163783 Tripura15120 Uttarakhand68461 Assam63351 Chhatisgarh59490 Himachal Pradesh58353 Meghalaya13101 Puducherry1180 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
World, Asia

The other side of Covid: 600 kg of biomedical waste nobody should touch ever again

THE ASIAN AGE. | T.S.S. SIDDHARTH
Published : May 11, 2020, 6:28 pm IST
Updated : May 11, 2020, 6:28 pm IST

The BMW generated each day also includes other wastes generated in the process of treating the coronavirus victims at the two hospitals

Representational image (PTI)
 Representational image (PTI)

Hyderabad: All the masks, PPEs, gloves discarded after use at the two Covid-19 designated hospitals in Hyderabad, Gandhi Hospital and Fever Hospital, are amounting to as much as 600 kg of biomedical waste (BMW) everyday.

The BMW generated each day also includes other wastes generated in the process of treating the coronavirus victims at the two hospitals.

“We are authorised by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) to collect and safely dispose of BMW. All the waste collected from the two hospitals is in yellow bins. This is the waste generated from patients undergoing treatment for Covid-19. Once collected this material is incinerated at high temperature. We have a capacity of incinerating 250 kg per hour,” T.K. Sridhar of Medicare Environmental Management Private Limited, told Deccan Chronicle.

He added that there are four categories of BMW: yellow, red, blue and white. While the yellow category holds waste from the patients, the red category holds plastic waste, like syringes, bottles and more.

The bottles and syringes are sterilised at high temperature in an autoclave. Post-sterilisation, they are shredded, rendering them unfit for re-use.

“We add chemicals to this waste and then incinerate it. The white category holds most of the metallic objects like needles, PVC cans and blades,” he adds.

While the waste from the hospitals is sterilised before disposal, even those collecting waste from the isolation centres are getting anywhere near 20 kg of waste per day.

“This waste comprises masks, gloves, PPEs and other items that cannot be used again. We are also getting some waste from the isolation ward at Chest Hospital. Apart from that, we get BMW from the Nature Cure Hospital, Dharam Karan Hospital in Ramanthapur and Nizamia Hospital in the Old City,” said S. Shiva Ram, representative of GJ Multiclave (India) Private Limited.

Earlier, hospitals used to generate close to one tonne of BMW, said a representative of Maridi bio industries private limited.

“We had 700 clients, but they have come down to 300 since the government has allowed bedded hospitals to work,” said Anjaneyulu, of Maridi Bio Industries Private Limited.

Tags: coronavirus (covid-19)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From World

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that a mass vaccine for the novel coronavirus may be over a year away. (AP Photo)

Covid19 vaccine may never be found, warns UK PM Boris Johnson

Violence flares in Afghanistan as hospital, funeral attacked. (AFP Photo)

Afghanistan: Deadly suicide attack targets hospital, funeral in Nangarhar

Pompeo holds video conference with counterparts from India. (PTI Photo)

Pompeo holds concall with counterparts; focus on cooperation, accountability

Russia on Tuesday reported 10,899 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. (AFP Photo)

Russia reports 10,899 new coronavirus cases, surpasses UK tally

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Women in US forced to depend on online pharmacies, googled instructions as abortion clinics stay shut

2

Bride in Bareilly, groom in Mumbai: Bollywood-style big fat Indian wedding now goes online

3

Thought H-1B workers had made it? Turns out Google, Microsoft, other tech firms pay them below par

4

Liquor delivery now at your doorstep in Chhattisgarh as web portal, app launched to avoid crowding

5

Unimpressed by online classes, US students of Brown, Cornell, Columbia, other varsities want money back

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham