Tuesday, May 12, 2020 | Last Update : 04:24 PM IST

49th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

71,339

571

Recovered

23,033

484

Deaths

2,310

16

Maharashtra234014786868 Gujarat85422780513 Tamil Nadu8002205153 Delhi7639251286 Rajasthan40352362115 Madhya Pradesh37851747221 Uttar Pradesh3573175880 West Bengal2063499190 Andhra Pradesh2051105646 Punjab187716831 Telangana127580130 Karnataka90442631 Jammu and Kashmir87942710 Bihar7613776 Haryana73033711 Kerala5204894 Odisha437683 Chandigarh187283 Jharkhand163783 Tripura15120 Uttarakhand68461 Assam63351 Chhatisgarh59490 Himachal Pradesh58353 Meghalaya13101 Puducherry1180 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
World, South Asia

Nepal issues diplomatic note to India in protest on Lipulekh

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : May 11, 2020, 6:07 pm IST
Updated : May 12, 2020, 5:45 am IST

India however made it clear last Saturday that the road falls very much within Indian territory in Uttarakhand

Nepalese students shout slogans during a protest in Kathmandu, Nepal on Saturday, May 9, 2020. The protest was held against the Indian government for building a link road to Lipulekh, a disputed territory between India and Nepal. The road has been built to reach Kailash Mansarovar, a pilgrimage site in the Himalayas. (AP)
 Nepalese students shout slogans during a protest in Kathmandu, Nepal on Saturday, May 9, 2020. The protest was held against the Indian government for building a link road to Lipulekh, a disputed territory between India and Nepal. The road has been built to reach Kailash Mansarovar, a pilgrimage site in the Himalayas. (AP)

New Delhi: Escalating its territorial row with India over the Lipulekh area in Uttarakhand, Nepal's foreign minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on Monday summoned the Indian ambassador in Kathmandu and issued a diplomatic note conveying Nepal’s protests over the recent construction of a road by India in the Lipulekh area which Nepal claims as its own.

India however made it clear last Saturday that the road falls very much within Indian territory in Uttarakhand.

The latest row was triggered last Friday after defence minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated an 80 km-long high-altitude road from Dharchula to the Lipulekh Pass (both in Uttarakhand) which reduces the Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrimage time.

Nepal however claims that as per the Treaty of Sagauli signed more than two centuries ago between British India and Nepal in 1816 after the Anglo-Nepal War, “all territories east of the Kali (Mahakali) River, including Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipu Lekh, belong to Nepal”.

On Monday, the Nepal Foreign Ministry tweeted, “Foreign minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali conveyed Government of Nepal's position on boundary issues to Ambassador of India to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra at a meeting held at the Foreign Ministry today (in Kathmandu) and handed over a diplomatic note in this regard.”

 This comes after the Himalayan country on Saturday claimed it had “learnt with regret about the ‘inauguration’ by India of the ‘Link Road’ ... which passes through Nepali territory”.

But New Delhi swiftly made its stand clear last Saturday, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) saying, “The recently inaugurated road section in Pithoragarh district in the State of Uttarakhand lies completely within the territory of India. The road follows the pre-existing route used by the pilgrims of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. ... The boundary delineation exercise with Nepal is ongoing. India is committed to resolving outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue and in the spirit of our close and friendly bilateral relations with Nepal.”

The MEA had added, “Both sides are also in the process of scheduling Foreign Secretary level talks which will be held once the dates are finalised between the two sides after the two societies and governments have successfully dealt with the challenge of Covid 19 emergency.”

But conveying its concerns last Saturday, the Nepalese Government had said it had “proposed twice the dates for holding the meeting of the Foreign Secretaries of the two countries, as mandated by their leaders, for which the response from the Indian side is still awaited”.

Tags: india-nepal border, pradeep kumar gyawali

Latest From World

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that a mass vaccine for the novel coronavirus may be over a year away. (AP Photo)

Covid19 vaccine may never be found, warns UK PM Boris Johnson

Violence flares in Afghanistan as hospital, funeral attacked. (AFP Photo)

Afghanistan: Deadly suicide attack targets hospital, funeral in Nangarhar

Pompeo holds video conference with counterparts from India. (PTI Photo)

Pompeo holds concall with counterparts; focus on cooperation, accountability

Russia on Tuesday reported 10,899 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. (AFP Photo)

Russia reports 10,899 new coronavirus cases, surpasses UK tally

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Women in US forced to depend on online pharmacies, googled instructions as abortion clinics stay shut

2

Bride in Bareilly, groom in Mumbai: Bollywood-style big fat Indian wedding now goes online

3

Thought H-1B workers had made it? Turns out Google, Microsoft, other tech firms pay them below par

4

Liquor delivery now at your doorstep in Chhattisgarh as web portal, app launched to avoid crowding

5

Unimpressed by online classes, US students of Brown, Cornell, Columbia, other varsities want money back

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham