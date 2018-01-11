The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 12, 2018 | Last Update : 07:08 AM IST

World, Asia

China objects Vietnam’s invitation to India to invest in South China Sea

PTI
Published : Jan 11, 2018, 8:02 pm IST
Updated : Jan 11, 2018, 8:02 pm IST

China has been opposing India's Oil and Natural Gas Corporation exploring oil in wells claimed by Vietnam in the South China Sea for years.

China claims almost all of the South China Sea while Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have counter claims. (Photo: Representational Image)
 China claims almost all of the South China Sea while Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have counter claims. (Photo: Representational Image)

Beijing: China on Thursday objected to Vietnam's invitation to India to invest in oil and natural gas sector in the disputed South China Sea, saying it is firmly opposed to infringement of its rights using development of bilateral ties as an "excuse".

Vietnam's Ambassador to India Ton Sinh Thanh on Tuesday had told an Indian news channel that his country would welcome Indian investments in the South China Sea.

Responding to remarks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said: "China does not object to the development of normal bilateral relations of relevant countries in our neighbourhood".

"But China firmly oppose relevant party to use it as an excuse to infringe upon China's legitimate rights and interests in the South China Sea and impair regional peace and stability," Lu said.

Ton had also said defence cooperation is one of the important and effective areas of cooperation between India and Vietnam and India can be helpful in expanding Vietnam's defence capabilities.

China has been opposing India's Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) exploring oil in wells claimed by Vietnam in the South China Sea (SCS) for years. India has been asserting that the ONGC's exploration is a commercial operation and not connected with the dispute.

China claims almost all of the SCS while Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have counter claims.

Oil exploration in the SCS is a sensitive issue in the Vietnam-China relations. There were anti-China riots in Vietnam when China tried to deploy oil rigs in an areas claimed by Vietnam few years ago.

India, which is ramping up ties with Vietnam, calls for freedom of navigation in the SCS through which trillions of dollars of trade happens every year.

Tags: south china sea, bilateral ties, ton sinh thanh, ongc
Location: China, Peking, Peking

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung to unveil Galaxy S9 at MWC 2018, no foldable phone this year

2

M3M firm sells 20 apartments worth Rs 150 crore under Trump Tower project within 24 hrs of launch

3

Acer expands its Predator accessories portfolio

4

CES 2018: Soul Electronics unveils two new in-ear headphones

5

Smartron tphone P with 5000mAh battery for Rs 7,999

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

A screening of the upcoming adult comedy 'Kaalakaandi' was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

It's show time: Saif's family and other stars watch his quirky act

'Padmavati' actress Deepika Padukone shot with her BFF, her sister Anisha Padukone for a TV show in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika Padukone reveals who her BFF is and it's someone very close to her

Misha Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi as she played at a park in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Misha Kapoor looks adorable as she enjoys her playtime with mother Mira

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi lost his father on Tuesday, whose last rites were held in Mumbai on the same day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Nikhil Dwivedi bereaved, Shah Rukh, Abhishek, other stars attend funeral

After being snapped leaving for Tel Aviv late Sunday, pictures of the trio in the Israel city have surfaced. (Photo: Twitter)

Ranbir, Alia and Ayan gear up for Brahmastra, reach Tel Aviv for prep

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for New Year by vacationing abroad with their family members. (Photo: Instagram)

Vacation time: Katrina, Priyanka have fun time with their close ones

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham