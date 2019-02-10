Sunday, Feb 10, 2019 | Last Update : 05:03 PM IST

World, Asia

South Korea signs deal to pay more for US troops after Trump's demand

REUTERS
Published : Feb 10, 2019, 4:15 pm IST
Updated : Feb 10, 2019, 4:15 pm IST

The new deal must still be approved by South Korea's parliament, but it would boost its contribution.

Officials signed a short-term agreement on Sunday to boost South Korea's contribution toward the upkeep of US troops (Representational Image)
 Officials signed a short-term agreement on Sunday to boost South Korea's contribution toward the upkeep of US troops (Representational Image)

Seoul: Officials signed a short-term agreement on Sunday to boost South Korea's contribution toward the upkeep of US troops on the peninsula, after a previous deal lapsed amid US President Donald Trump's call for the South to pay more.

The new deal must still be approved by South Korea's parliament, but it would boost its contribution to 1.03 trillion won ($890 million) from 960 billion won in 2018.

Unlike past agreements, which lasted for five years, this one is scheduled to expire in a year, potentially forcing both sides back to the bargaining table within months.

"It has been a very long process, but ultimately a very successful process," South Korean Foreign Minister Kyung-wha told reporters before another official from the foreign ministry initialled the agreement.

While acknowledging lingering domestic criticism of the new deal and the need for parliamentary approval, Kang said the response had "been positive so far".

US State Department senior adviser for security negotiations and agreements, Timothy Betts, met Kang before signing the agreement on behalf of the United States, and told reporters the money represented a small but important part of South Korea's support for the alliance.

"The United States government realizes that South Korea does a lot for our alliance and for peace and stability in this region," he said.

About 28,500 US troops are stationed in South Korea, where the United States has maintained a military presence since the 1950-53 Korean War.

The allies had struggled to reach a breakthrough despite 10 rounds of talks since March, amid Trump's repeated calls for a sharp increase in South Korea's contribution.

South Korean officials have said they had sought to limit its burden to $1 trillion won and make the accord valid for at least three years.

A senior South Korean ruling party legislator said last month that negotiations were deadlocked after the United States made a "sudden, unacceptable" demand that Seoul pay more than 1.4 trillion won per year.

But both sides worked to hammer out a deal to minimise the impact of the lapse on South Korean workers on US military bases, and focus on nuclear talks ahead of a second US-North Korea summit, Seoul officials said.

Trump said in his annual State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday he would meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on February 27-28 in Vietnam, following their unprecedented meeting in June in Singapore.

After the June summit, Trump announced a halt to joint military exercises with South Korea, saying they were expensive and paid for mostly by the United States.

Major joint exercises have been suspended, but some small-scale drills have continued, earning rebukes from North Korea's state media in recent months.

About 70 percent of South Korea's contribution covers the salaries of some 8,700 South Korean employees who provide administrative, technical and other services for the US military.

Late last year, the US military warned Korean workers on its bases they might be put on leave from mid-April if no deal was agreed.

 

Tags: korean peninsula, donald trump
Location: South Korea, Seoul

Latest From World

It is imposed on anyone in the UK on a work, study or family visa for longer than six months in order to raise additional funds for the country’s state-funded National Health Service (NHS). (Representational Image)

Indian doctors in UK protest ‘unfair’ health surcharge

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department on Saturday said it has extended the adoption of interactive forms of statement. (Representational Image)

Abu Dhabi includes Hindi as third official court language

Few royal watchers seriously expect Prince Philip to be punished by the police. (File Photo)

Prince Philip, 97, surrenders driving licence month after car crash

Chennel NewsAsia quoted the Mexican newspaper El Universal daily as stating that eyewitnesses had seen the alleged attacker stepping out of a car and started shooting at Rodriguez from a point-blank range more than eight times. (Photo: ANI | Representational)

Mexico: Radio journalist shot dead, second media person killed this year

MOST POPULAR

1

Abu Dhabi includes Hindi as third official court language

2

Prince Philip, 97, surrenders driving licence month after car crash

3

Man strangles pregnant wife to death, sleeps beside body before surrendering next day

4

Virginia Lieutenant Governor faces second sexual misconduct charge

5

Now access over 350 radio stations with Alexa in India

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham