2018 Winter Olympics: Korean athletes under unified flag at opening march

The two-hour long opening ceremony of the first Winter Olympics in South Korea was held under the slogan, "Passion, Connected".

North Korea has sent a delegation of 22 athletes to compete in five disciplines, with their women's ice hockey players to compete in a unified Korean team. (Photo: ANI)

Seoul: The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang kicked off on Friday with the two Koreans marching under unified flag in an opening ceremony themed around peace and future.

After months of tensions, the athletes from the two countries marched under the same flag in the parade ceremony.

The two-hour long opening ceremony of the first Winter Olympics in South Korea was held under the slogan, "Passion, Connected", reports the Yonhap news agency.

The grand event which will run through February 25 will see 2,920 athletes competing for 92 nations with a record 102 gold medals at stake.

North Korea has sent a delegation of 22 athletes to compete in five disciplines, with their women's ice hockey players to compete in a unified Korean team.

The Pyeongchang Olympics are the second ever to be held on the Korean Peninsula, and its first Winter Games.

Seoul last hosted the 1988 Summer Olympics.