

No disagreement between Trump, Xi Jinping over N Korea, says Rex Tillerson

REUTERS
Published : Nov 9, 2017, 4:02 pm IST
Updated : Nov 9, 2017, 4:04 pm IST

China’s President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump attend a welcome ceremony in Beijing on 9 November. (Photo: AP)
 China’s President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump attend a welcome ceremony in Beijing on 9 November. (Photo: AP)

Beijing: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Thursday that there is "no disagreement" between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping over North Korea.

Xi shared with Trump specific actions that China is taking to enforce sanctions against North Korea, such as restrictions on bank accounts, Tillerson told reporters in Beijing.

Both leaders will not accept a nuclear-armed North Korea, he added.

Trump arrived in the Chinese capital on Wednesday from South Korea as part of a marathon Asia tour where he has received a lavish welcome from Xi, including a personal tour of the Forbidden City.

Tags: rex tillerson, donald trump, xi jinping, north korea
Location: China, Peking, Peking

