The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 09, 2018 | Last Update : 04:57 PM IST

World, Asia

China plays down reports on investment cut by Pakistan in CPEC

PTI
Published : Oct 9, 2018, 4:33 pm IST
Updated : Oct 9, 2018, 4:33 pm IST

Pak's Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid had recently announced plans to cut the USD 8.2 bn Karachi-Peshawar railway project by about USD 2 bn.

It is the biggest project under the more-than USD 50 billion 'China Pakistan Economic Corridor' which India opposes as it passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. (Photo: AP | File)
 It is the biggest project under the more-than USD 50 billion 'China Pakistan Economic Corridor' which India opposes as it passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. (Photo: AP | File)

Beijing: China today played down reports of Pakistan's plans to cut down a railway project under the multi-billion dollar so-called 'China-Pakistan Economic Corridor' or 'CPEC' by USD 2 billion, saying Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan has assured his support to the various projects under China's flagship Belt and Road Initiative.

Pakistan's Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid had recently announced plans to cut the USD 8.2 billion Karachi-Peshawar railway project by about USD 2 billion.

It is the biggest project under the more-than USD 50 billion 'China Pakistan Economic Corridor' which India opposes as it passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

On Sunday, Imran Khan said Pakistan is reviewing the projects under the so-called 'CPEC' to safeguard the interest of the people in Balochistan.

Khan in the past criticised former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for the lack of transparency and corruption in the 'CPEC' projects. He said that Balochistan had a number of reservations about the mega project.

Asked about Pakistan's plans to cut down the railway projects over fears of accumulating debt, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told the media that the new Pakistan government has expressed its support for the 'CPEC' projects.

"You have only noted some aspects of the report. Recently on the advancement of the CPEC, we have noted that there are different comments and reports coming from the media."

"You can see that the new Pakistani government and Prime Minister (Imran Khan) has made it clear that they will support the advancement of the CPEC," Lu said.

He was apparently referring to the assurances by the new government in Islamabad about the continuation of the so-called 'CPEC' projects during recent visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Pakistan.

Lu said that the 'CPEC' served the economic and social development and referred to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) report which he said "made it clear that the advancement of the CPEC did not cause any burden to Pakistan".

"The IMF also said the CPEC from a long-term perspective will enhance Pakistan's capacity for the development," he claimed, adding that all the projects were conceived after extensive consultations with Pakistan.

About the comments by some Pakistan officials to cut down the cost of the projects, he said: "We should view such comments in a comprehensive way. Actually, the advancement of the CPEC is conducive to the inter-connectivity and prosperity of the region including Pakistan".

"We hope you can see that the CPEC is very important project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)," Lu added.

China had announced after the visit of Wang to Pakistan in September that the 'CPEC' projects will be extended to the western areas of Pakistan. It would also be extended to Balochistan.

The so-called 'CPEC' is the flagship project of the multi-billion dollar Belt and Road Initiative, a pet project of Chinese President Xi Jinping aimed at enhancing China's influence around the world through China-funded infrastructure projects.

India has protested to China over the so-called 'China-Pakistan Economic Corridor', which is being built through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which is part of India's northernmost state Jammu and Kashmir.

Tags: cpec, imran khan, belt and road initiative, sheikh rashid, xi jinping
Location: China, Peking, Peking

MOST POPULAR

1

Amid speculation over illness, Rishi Kapoor makes us ‘carefree’ in video with veteran

2

Vikas bragged about sex encounters, hugged me tight, buried face in my neck: Kangana

3

Woman gets public whipping by own mum for stealing clothes in Guatemala

4

This video of soon-to-be married Deepika-Ranveer dancing on Khalibali is too cute!

5

Apple responds to Businessweek’s ‘malicious chip’ report

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Promotions galore: B-Town stars of upcoming films were seen at events related to their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Parineeti, Ayushmann, Jalebi duo, keep buzz high for their ventures

Moving on: Arbaaz Khan seems to giving more hints of making it official with Giorgia Andriani, while Malaika Arora Khan bonded with Arhaan on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram/ Viral Bhayani)

Arbaaz-Giorgia gush over each other after ramp show, Malaika takes son out

Stylish foot forward: B-Town stars came out dressed in their best at an awards show for a leading fashion magazine. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Sonakshi, Disha, Vicky, Aditi, others spread dazzle with their style

Simpletons turn millionaires: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, who played common man, in ‘Sui Dhaaga’, were ecstatic and celebrated the success of the

Band, Baaja without Baraat for Anushka, Varun as Sui Dhaaga hits bull’s-eye

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan were spotted together at the Mumbai airport. Meanwhile, 'Namaste England' stars Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and 'Andhadhun' stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu were spotted during the promotions of their film. Check out the latest pictures of Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Salman-Varun at airport, Arjun-Pari, Tabu-Ayushmann promote film

Members of the Kapoor family and stars from the film industry were seen arriving for the prayer meet of Krishna Raj Kapoor, who passed away recently,

Krishna Raj Kapoor prayer meet: Family, celebs remember ‘First Lady of B'wood’

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham